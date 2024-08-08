AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter said the team is excited to see the full allotment of TE Jelani Woods‘ skillset after he was injured for most of last year.

“We’re really excited to get him out there and let him play and let him–like we were talking about with the tight end position, gosh, let him try to do everything,” Cooter said, via Colts Wire. “We’ll put the pads on, and we’re blocking, we’re running routes, we’re doing different things in protection. Jelani’s going to get a chance to do all of that.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said they’ve seen enough out of rookie K Cam Little to waive K Riley Patterson and give him an opportunity to catch on with another team.

Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen notes LB Chad Muma is a multi-position player who can cover, and rush the passer, and has played all three linebacker spots during OTAs. (John Shipley)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said that veteran S Jamal Adams is experiencing soreness and is being held out as a precaution. (Turron Davenport)

Callahan mentioned that the retirement of G Saahdiq Charles was surprising, with the team replacing him with Dillon Radunz and also using veteran G Daniel Brunskill in the mix. (Terry McCormick)

As for pass rusher Arden Key, Callahan believes that he will be out at some point but is waiting to hear from the NFL about the situation. (Jim Wyatt)

Callahan on the tight end position: "Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle are different style tight ends, and they both play roles. Both will be large contributors to the offense." (Wyatt)