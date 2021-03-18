AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich spoke to the media about his excitement for the arrival of QB Carson Wentz.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization,” Reich said, via J.J. Stankevitz of Colts.com. “I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community.”

Even GM Chris Ballard weighed in on bringing in Wentz, saying that it was the right move for the organization.

“We’re excited to add Carson to our team and know he will contribute to the culture that we’ve established here,” Ballard said. “We believe that Carson’s relationship with Frank and his familiarity with our offensive staff made this the right move for our organization.”

Despite being around $40 million under the salary cap, the Colts have been deliberately inactive in free agency and are saving for contract extensions with G Quenton Nelson , T Braden Smith and LB Darius Leonard . (Adam Schefter)

, T and LB . (Adam Schefter) Reich says that RB Jonathan Taylor “really established himself” and “earned that right to be the main guy” Reich added he is thrilled to have RB Marlon Mack back but Taylor is the No.1 back. (Jim Ayello)

“really established himself” and “earned that right to be the main guy” Reich added he is thrilled to have RB back but Taylor is the No.1 back. (Jim Ayello) Reich also spoke on the team filling their hole at left tackle: “Chris and his staff are going to do a great job filling that spot whether it’s through the draft, in free agency or internally.” (Ayello)

On moving Nelson to left tackle: “We know how good he is at guard, so we know there’s some risk in doing that. That’s how highly I think of him.” (Ayello)

Reich also appeared on Sirius XM NFL Radio and said that t he Colts are in the market for a playmaker at tight end. ( Ayello

As for the quarterback situation, Reich mentioned the year Wentz’s had in 2020: “The biggest thing is to get him back in rhythm. … As I looked at the tape from this year, are there some things he can do to get better? Absolutely. … But the biggest thing we can do for him is just get him rhythm.” (Ayello)

