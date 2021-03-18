AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
Colts’ HC Frank Reich spoke to the media about his excitement for the arrival of QB Carson Wentz.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization,” Reich said, via J.J. Stankevitz of Colts.com. “I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community.”
Even GM Chris Ballard weighed in on bringing in Wentz, saying that it was the right move for the organization.
“We’re excited to add Carson to our team and know he will contribute to the culture that we’ve established here,” Ballard said. “We believe that Carson’s relationship with Frank and his familiarity with our offensive staff made this the right move for our organization.”
- Despite being around $40 million under the salary cap, the Colts have been deliberately inactive in free agency and are saving for contract extensions with G Quenton Nelson, T Braden Smith and LB Darius Leonard. (Adam Schefter)
- Reich says that RB Jonathan Taylor “really established himself” and “earned that right to be the main guy” Reich added he is thrilled to have RB Marlon Mack back but Taylor is the No.1 back. (Jim Ayello)
- Reich also spoke on the team filling their hole at left tackle: “Chris and his staff are going to do a great job filling that spot whether it’s through the draft, in free agency or internally.” (Ayello)
- On moving Nelson to left tackle: “We know how good he is at guard, so we know there’s some risk in doing that. That’s how highly I think of him.” (Ayello)
- Reich also appeared on Sirius XM NFL Radio and said that the Colts are in the market for a playmaker at tight end. (Ayello)
- As for the quarterback situation, Reich mentioned the year Wentz’s had in 2020: “The biggest thing is to get him back in rhythm. … As I looked at the tape from this year, are there some things he can do to get better? Absolutely. … But the biggest thing we can do for him is just get him rhythm.” (Ayello)
Jaguars
- Jaguars’ new CB Shaquill Griffin said he is excited to be playing in Florida after spending his college career at Central Florida: “It feels good. It feels right to be back in Florida.” (John Oehser)
- Griffin added that the Jaguars clearly his best choice: “Jacksonville was a clear choice.” (John Oehser)
- Jaguars’ new WR Marvin Jones‘ two-year, $12.5 million deal includes a $5.425 million signing bonus, his $1.075 million base salary for 2021 is guaranteed, and $2.5 million of his $4.95 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed. He can earn another $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2021 and $350,000 in 2022, to go along with a $2 million incentive for receptions and yards. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars’ DB Rudy Ford‘s two-year, $4.2 million deal with the Jaguars includes a $600,000 signing bonus, salaries of $1 million, $1.5 million, an annual $500,000 per game active roster bonus, and an annual $50,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- WR Jamal Agnew‘s three-year $14.25 million deal with the Jaguars includes a $3.5 million signing bonus and $4 million in guaranteed money. Agnew can earn up to $2.25 million in annual incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars’ TE Chris Manhertz‘s two-year, $6.65 million deal includes $4.25 million guaranteed, a $2.25 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $2.4 million ($1 million guaranteed), up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually, and up to $300,000 in annual catch incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars’ LB Jihad Ward‘s one-year, $2.5 million contract includes $2.45 million guaranteed, a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.95 million guaranteed base salary, and a $500,000 sack incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars DT Malcom Brown‘s two-year, $11 million contract includes $7.6 million guaranteed, a $3 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.6 million guaranteed, $5.4 million guaranteed, up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for 2021, up to $500,000 in 2022, and a $100 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Titans’ new DL Denico Autry said he is capable of playing as an interior lineman or as a standing edge rusher. (Paul Kuharsky)