AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen writes it appears that the Colts will at least enter training camp with 2020 fourth-round QB Jacob Eason as the No. 2 quarterback, giving him a chance to get valuable reps and preseason game experience.

Bowen notes it also appears the Colts are giving DE Tyquan Lewis the first crack at replacing DL Denico Autry 's role as a starter at defensive end on running downs before kicking inside to rush the passer on third down.

He adds that so far the Colts haven't brought in another veteran pass rusher either, which indicates some level of confidence in DEs Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu .

The same isn't true at cornerback, with Bowen pointing out that Indianapolis bringing back Xavier Rhodes (as well as T.J. Carrie) means more competition for starting reps for former second-round pick Rock Ya-Sin.

Jaguars

New Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer coached former first overall pick QB Alex Smith at Utah, going undefeated in 2004. Meyer has considered bringing Smith to Jacksonville and says he may still sign the free-agent quarterback.

“I wanted him here,” Meyer said on The Michael Irvin Podcast. “You know, we talked to him about joining here. He’s had a tough injury. Of all the players I’ve ever coached, and I would tell people this when people didn’t know how tough he was, he’s one of the toughest cats I’ve ever been around. We had conversations with him. There are some medical people in our organization that were very concerned. And remember, our GM Trent Baalke actually drafted Alex at San Francisco. So you have two people in Jacksonville that love Alex. It was that was deeper than a player, now. He’s like our family. Both of us feel so strongly about them. But that’s something that we’re just going to keep an eye on because I hope he comes back.”

Titans

New Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney said he never really got comfortable with the Titans due to scheme fit and his nagging knee injury. He also knows he still has the ability to be an elite player in the NFL.

“I think it was a little bit of both,” Clowney told David Boclair of Sports Illustrated. “Early on it was the scheme, and then later on I think it was my knee. I just want to show I’m still an elite player. Prove I can still dominate… gonna see this season.”

Clowney went as far as to say that he has never been able to stay completely healthy and that if he was, there is no reason he could not be the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

“I’ve never been healthy all the way to the point where I feel like nothing is bothering me,” Clowney said. “If I can stay healthy and stay out there, I should be not far away from being defensive player of the year.”