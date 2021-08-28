AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Zach Pascal, a former undrafted free agent, is offering support to players fighting to secure a roster spot.

“I always tell the guys, ‘Put it on film. Leave it on film so not just the Colts, but everybody, the whole league’s watching . . . especially in the preseason. Whatever it is, have fun, and just put it on the field, put it on tape.’

“You don’t want to put no bad (plays) on tape. Don’t let it stress you out, and just have confidence in yourself.’’

Pascal, who was waived from Washington’s practice squad, and the Titans practice squad, twice, knows all about having to fight to earn a spot.

“I remember everything,’’ Pascall said, via Fox59. “I remember getting released in Washington, getting released in Tennessee. I got released twice in Tennessee . . . signed here first day of camp and just been grinding it out ever since.’’

Pascal dismisses the idea that he’s an established receiver.

“I don’t feel established at all,’’ Pascal said. “That’s a blessing for me. I always had this chip on my shoulder to get better. Just using that mentality every day just to grow . . . has been successful to this point.’’

Colts’ HC Frank Reich on rookie QB Sam Ehlinger ‘s knee injury during the preseason: “Didn’t look good.” (Jim Ayello)

on rookie QB ‘s knee injury during the preseason: “Didn’t look good.” (Jim Ayello) Reich says he wanted to play DE Kwity Paye more during the game in order to boost his confidence: “We got out of it what we wanted to get out of it. Obviously, he looked really good out there.” (George Bremer)

more during the game in order to boost his confidence: “We got out of it what we wanted to get out of it. Obviously, he looked really good out there.” (George Bremer) Colts’ G Quenton Nelson did not test positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the list as a close contact, therefore he will be able to return even sooner. (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com says that rookie LB Monty Rice has had his moments but could find himself buried on the team’s depth chart. Wyatt adds that the Titans likely drafted him for the future and don’t expect him to contribute right away.

has had his moments but could find himself buried on the team’s depth chart. Wyatt adds that the Titans likely drafted him for the future and don’t expect him to contribute right away. Wyatt is also intrigued by RB Mekhi Sargent, who has performed well in the preseason and drawn the respect of the coaching staff with running backs Darrynton Evans and Jeremy McNichols out. Wyatt thinks that he is likely in the plans to make the final roster or at least be signed to the practice squad.