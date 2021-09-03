AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

, C , and WR were all activated from the COVID-19 list and the team plans to see how Wentz fares in practice ahead of Week 1. Rapoport also says that WR T.Y. Hilton is expected back from his neck surgery this season and it could even happen before the midway point of the season.

Jaguars

underwent surgery on the Lisfranc injury in his foot and is expected to recover in four months after missing his rookie season: “Surgery went great. Thanks to everyone for all the love and support! Road to Recovery starts now! #BlessedAndGrateful” (Pro Football Talk) According to Howard Balzer, the Jaguars hosted TE Jacob Hollister and LB Patrick Onwuasor for visits this week.

Titans

Recently retired DL Jurrell Casey reminisced about his career and being a member of the Tennessee Titans.

“My career, it was amazing, just to have the opportunity to play this game,” Casey said, via Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean. “It was beautiful. I always tried to play to the best of my ability, and always considered it an honor. To be able to get drafted by Tennessee, and to be able to live out a lifetime dream is everything a young man from Long Beach, California could dream of. All the relationships that I made along the way, we had a brotherhood. And Tennessee, it was a great place to call home for me and my family.”

Casey said there was “never a doubt in my mind” that he wanted to retire as a member of the Titans and never wanted to be traded to Denver last season.

“I love the Titans organization – that was never a doubt in my mind,” Casey said. “They drafted me, and they gave me an opportunity in life. You sometimes have bad feelings about things, but like I told (GM) Jon Robinson when I told him I wanted to retire a Titan, I told him I apologize for the comments I made, those were my feelings at the time, but not every feeling needs to be said to the public. I should have held on to it, knowing this is a business. It wasn’t personal, and they did me a favor at the end of the day by trading me and giving me a chance to keep playing and making money for my family.”

Casey admits that he was “upset at the time” when he was traded to the Broncos.

“But the Titans, they gave me the blessing to be here. … I was upset at the time (when I was traded), but that doesn’t change the fact I love the Tennessee Titans and I will always love them. I will be a Titan forever.”