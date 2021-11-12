AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

By
Nate Bouda
-

Colts

Jaguars

Titans

  • Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill is listed with an illness without an injury designation. He’s expected to play in Week 10. (Jim Wyatt)
  • According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans brought in WR Cody Hollister for a workout on Thursday.

