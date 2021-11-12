AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Colts HC Frank Reich said WR T.Y. Hilton has cleared the league’s concussion protocol. (George Bremer)
- Reich added that CB T.J. Carrie could return from the injured reserve for Week 10, but would likely be “on a pitch count.” (Joel A. Erickson)
- Reich said that they are not currently considering placing CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion) on the injured reserve. (Joel A. Erickson)
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said RB James Robinson (heel) has a “good chance to play” despite being ruled as questionable.
- Meyer also said that QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), LT Cam Robinson (back), and LB Myles Jack (knee) are “good to go.” (Ian Rapoport)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill is listed with an illness without an injury designation. He’s expected to play in Week 10. (Jim Wyatt)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans brought in WR Cody Hollister for a workout on Thursday.
