AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor became the franchise leader for rushing yards in a single season during Week 17 against the Raiders. (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Patriots HC Bill Belichick believes Jaguars first-round QB Trevor Lawrence has the ability to become a great NFL quarterback if he continues to progress.

“I think he’s gotten more comfortable as the season’s gone on and gotten comfortable with the offense,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’d say the offense has probably gotten comfortable with the things he does best. Definitely, a good level of execution there. They did a good job last week against the Jets, mixing in different varieties of passes, quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third-down conversions, the red area plays. He’s pretty good at all of them and continues to get better. So I think he’s had a good year and I think he’ll be a solid NFL player. Maybe great, I don’t know, but he’s certainly made a lot of progress this year.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss thinks it’s unlikely Patriots OC Josh McDaniels would be interested in the Jaguars’ coaching vacancy, or anyone with a general manager already present.

Titans

Tom Pelissero reports that Titans TE MyCole Pruitt suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle against the Dolphins and will require surgery to repair the injury, which will end his season.

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reports Titans RB D’Onta Foreman was fined $5,111 for unnecessary roughness vs. San Francisco.