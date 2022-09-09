AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Derrick Henry

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich announced that LB Shaquille Leonard (back) has been ruled out from Week 1.

Jaguars

Jaguars G Brandon Scherff thinks that they have a “physical” offensive line and is excited to block for QB Trevor Lawrence.

“I think we’re physical,” Scherff said, via JaguarsWire. “I think we’re going to be tough. I think we’ve got a heck of a quarterback behind us. We’re excited to block for him. Some great running backs, some great receivers, so if we can put it all together, I think we’ll be pretty dangerous.”

Scherff had high praise for Lawrence’s passing ability, mobility, and pocket presence.

“I’m saying he’s young, but he’s really confident, and he can move around the pocket,” Scherff said. “He can run, he can throw the ball, and he’s smart. When looks come, he kills it to the right look, so to be able to pick apart a defense like that at year two is pretty impressive, and he’s really confident.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry is hopeful to have similar longevity to his career as RBs Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore.

“Those guys played for a long time,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “They are like the pedestal as far as running backs playing more than they are expected in recent years. If I can make it through just like those guys. But (I am) just focused on the right now… Those guys set the standard high, and I am just hoping I can live up to it.”

Henry is excited for Week 1 against the Giants.

“Everybody is excited, Week One,” Henry said. “It’s back to football, and I’m ready to go. I just take it all in and get ready until that ball is snapped. It is all the feels in Week 1, first game. So, there will be a lot of hype going on but just get ready and get settled in and get ready to play.”

Henry added that he’s “hungry” for more success in 2022.

“I am just hungry,” Henry said. “I can’t worry about (what people say). I am just focused on what I need to do. I am hungry, and I am ready to go. I want to get better and I want to help my teammates get better. I am focused on Sunday.”