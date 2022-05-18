AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Derrick Henry

Colts

The Colts traded up in the third round to make sure they landed S Nick Cross, who will have the chance to start as a rookie if injuries continue to sideline Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis. What drew Indianapolis to Cross is his rabid appetite for film work and his potential as someone relatively new to the position.

“I think I’m just scratching the surface,” the 20-year-old Cross said via the Athletic’s Stephen Holder. “I started playing safety as a junior in high school. So, in five years, I feel like I’m barely scratching the surface. I feel like with the coaches here and the players here, they can keep pushing me to the next level.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said RB Travis Etienne is progressing well, and is participating in on-field activities. Fellow RB James Robinson is still rehabbing and is expected to be brought along slowly

“Travis [Etienne Jr.] is doing extremely well,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “He’s been in our offseason program and working every day and feeling good. Again, it’s a process and we’re going to continue to monitor that and keep it slow. James [Robinson] is progressing well. He’s obviously not doing the things physically now on the football field, but we’re hoping at some point during training camp that that becomes more of a reality for us and he’s doing extremely well.”

Pederson also provided an update on WR Jamal Agnew.

“Jamal [Agnew] is, again, he’s another one in that same kind of boat with James,” Pederson said. “I think he’s probably a little bit more ahead right now, but again, we’re going to be real cautious with both those guys, really all three of those guys as we head into the season.”

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Titans are open to a short extension for RB Derrick Henry , who has two years remaining on his deal. It would be a way to lower his cap hit and potentially build in some exits to his deal.

, who has two years remaining on his deal. It would be a way to lower his cap hit and potentially build in some exits to his deal. Fowler adds Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is eligible for a new deal and could command an extraordinarily large sum.