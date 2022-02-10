AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trent Baalke, Texans

Colts
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he thinks QB Carson Wentz will be back in 2022: “I’m assuming that (Carson Wentz) is going to be back because I love him in the locker room, I love him on the field.” (George Bremer)
- The Giants are hiring Colts WRs coach Mike Groh to the same role on new HC Brian Daboll’s staff. (Art Stapleton)
Jaguars
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke commented on his current situation with the team, including the hiring of new HC Doug Pederson. He tried to downplay concerns about his presence that some candidates had.
“I had a vote of confidence from Shad. As we went into the process, I had a plan,” Baalke said, via John Reid of Jacksonville.com. “There was no timetable to announce the next head coach. We went into it with a very open mind. We had a process. We stuck to it. At the end of the day, it was about getting it right. I truly believe we got it right with Doug. Have no doubt about it.”
“People talk about that all the time. This question is asked in 32 buildings across the league. Who has power? Who’s the final decision-maker?” Baalke added. “Show me one building where you’re not collaborative and you’re winning. It just doesn’t happen in the National Football League. So I think the collaboration that we’re talking about is tough decisions that have got to be made at the end of the day, whether it’s a draft pick, whether it’s free agency. Those decisions come down sometimes to the wire, and somebody’s got to make that decision. In this case, it’s the three of us. We’re going to sit down. We’re going to collaborate.”
Pederson hasn’t worked with Baalke before, and there was some reporting that he wasn’t initially enthused by the idea. But he’s on board in Jacksonville now and was asked about Baalke.
“This is obviously the first time that I’ve really gotten to know him personally. When he was in San Francisco and I was working and stuff, your paths cross from time to time and all of that, but it was the first time for me to really get to know him and the way he thinks and how he conducts business,” Pederson said. “Look, it’s going to be a relationship that’s going to be ongoing quite frankly. It’s ongoing. It’s going to be very positive. The fact that he’s allowing myself and others in the personnel department — listen, it’s about the input. We’ve got to have these, as I mentioned earlier, tough discussions on players and how we build it, but this is something I’m looking forward to.”
- Jaguars’ co-owner Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that the documentation of his running for Congress is fake.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Jaguars are hiring former Bears outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey for the same position on Doug Pederson’s coaching staff
Texans
Texans GM Nick Caserio said Brian Flores‘ lawsuit against the NFL had no impact on their hiring process given they spoke with him after he filed racial discrimination charges.
“There were conversations with Brian after [the lawsuit] took place, so it really didn’t affect our process at all,” Caserio said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Texans’ new HC Lovie Smith feels grateful to have his third head coaching job in the NFL.
“It’s not often you get a chance to lead three professional football teams,” Smith said. “I don’t know if there’s a guy who looks like me that’s had the opportunity to do that.”
Smith spoke about the importance of having Pep Hamilton as their offensive coordinator given the lack of Black coaches around the NFL.
“It’s not just about me being here. I see Pep Hamilton right here and I see his color. He’s going to be calling plays for us. Maybe it’s about getting guys in the position for people to see exactly who they are and what they can do. I understand the problem and I know the Houston Texans are doing something about it to make it better.”
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are signing new WRs coach and passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels to a three-year contract.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!