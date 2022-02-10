AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trent Baalke, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he thinks QB Carson Wentz will be back in 2022: “I’m assuming that (Carson Wentz) is going to be back because I love him in the locker room, I love him on the field.” (George Bremer)

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke commented on his current situation with the team, including the hiring of new HC Doug Pederson. He tried to downplay concerns about his presence that some candidates had.

“I had a vote of confidence from Shad. As we went into the process, I had a plan,” Baalke said, via John Reid of Jacksonville.com. “There was no timetable to announce the next head coach. We went into it with a very open mind. We had a process. We stuck to it. At the end of the day, it was about getting it right. I truly believe we got it right with Doug. Have no doubt about it.”

“People talk about that all the time. This question is asked in 32 buildings across the league. Who has power? Who’s the final decision-maker?” Baalke added. “Show me one building where you’re not collaborative and you’re winning. It just doesn’t happen in the National Football League. So I think the collaboration that we’re talking about is tough decisions that have got to be made at the end of the day, whether it’s a draft pick, whether it’s free agency. Those decisions come down sometimes to the wire, and somebody’s got to make that decision. In this case, it’s the three of us. We’re going to sit down. We’re going to collaborate.”