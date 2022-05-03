AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Urban Meyer, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan detailed his version of the events which led to him being traded to Indianapolis by the Falcons and noted that if there was no pursuit of now Browns QB Deshaun Watson, he likely would still be the quarterback in Atlanta.

“I kind of got filled into the loop that they were gonna look into Deshaun Watson,” Ryan explained on The Ryen Russillo Podcast. “At that point, I said, ‘Okay, I understand,’ you know, but I also need to look into what I need to look into, and if this doesn’t go down, find out if this is probably still the best fit for me. And as that week went on, I just kind of looked into — on my end — what might be the best possible landing spot, or what was best for myself and my family moving forward. As we did that research, to me, it became one spot.”

“Um, you know, had none of this gone down, there’s probably a chance,” Ryan added. “A pretty good chance. But it did, you know, and so when it does, when the situation is changed, when the circumstances change, you know, I had always thought — like everybody — when you’re drafted there and you play there, this is where I’m going to play my entire career. (For) 14 years, every day I woke up to try to help the Falcons win a championship. And that had been reciprocated on the other end for me. And so, when that changed, I had to look into it, and it’s certainly been a big change for sure, but a good one. So, it’s hard to say, but I think honestly, you know, it’s more than likely I probably would’ve still been there if circumstances had been different. But I’m excited with where I’m at.”

Ryan is confident that he can still play and make an impact in Indianapolis.

“I feel like I can still play at a high level. My body feels as good as it ever has,” Ryan said. “You know, I think there are reasons for that. I think the rule changes have helped guys like myself. You mentioned Tom [Brady] or Aaron [Rodgers]. The way they protect the quarterback is certainly better than what it was early in all of our careers. I also think, you know, I’ve done a good job of taking care of myself. I’ve been lucky to not have had any real major shoulder or back or neck injuries, which can derail you a little bit. So, I feel like there’s still a lot of football in front of me and a lot of really good football in front of me. And I’m excited to be a part of a team where there are other guys to lean on, too. You can turn around and hand that thing off. (Jonathan Taylor) can go for big numbers for us. You got good wide receivers, good tight ends, a great offensive line, and really good defense. To me, that’s one of the things that has me most excited.”

Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is shocked that former HC Urban Meyer is close to finding a new job with FOX Sports.

“When you lose the respect, the trust, and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Khan told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It’s not possible.”

Khan added that’s why he fired Meyer before the end of his first season.

“It was not about wins and losses. I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here for four years. We had Gus Bradley here for four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time because it wasn’t a matter of respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

Bell reports the Jaguars and Meyer have still not reached a settlement agreement, with Jacksonville contending Meyer was fired for cause. Meyer signed a deal that was reported to be in the range of five years and $10-$12 million per season.

Per a league source, N.C. Central WR Ryan McDaniel will attend rookie minicamps for the Chiefs and Jaguars.

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill on last season’s playoff loss: “It’s a scar. It’s a deep scar and a lot of sleepless nights. I was in a dark place and it’s still a scar I’ll carry with me the rest of my life.” (Terry McCormick)

on last season’s playoff loss: “It’s a scar. It’s a deep scar and a lot of sleepless nights. I was in a dark place and it’s still a scar I’ll carry with me the rest of my life.” (Terry McCormick) Tannehill on losing WR A.J. Brown : “That one hurt, losing your top target. Personally it hurt because he was a good friend.” (McCormick)

: “That one hurt, losing your top target. Personally it hurt because he was a good friend.” (McCormick) Tannehill said he doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor rookie QB Malik Willis but if he learns from him that’ll be a good thing. (Turron Davenport)