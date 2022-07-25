AFC Notes: Colts, James Robinson, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts third-round S Nick Cross was seen as the future of the position at safety for Indianapolis, and the future came early with the retirement of S Khari Willis. Veteran S Rodney McLeod also opened camp on the PUP list. He’s focusing on getting up to speed mentally to let his athleticism shine.

“Of course I knew that I had pretty good athletic ability from the jump,” Cross said, via The Herald Bulletin. “But combine that with mental aptitude and being able to master the technique, you can go out there and play free, play with confidence because you know what you’re doing and you know how to do it.”

The Colts are also banking on S Julian Blackmon to play a key role on the team’s defense. Blackmon’s rookie year was cut short to just six weeks after suffering an Achilles injury during practice. Blackmon wasn’t surprised at his quick recovery, as he was back on the field during June’s minicamp and will participate in training camp.

“No. I think I proved that coming in as a rookie in terms of being really good at rehabbing, making sure that I’m listening to the trainers, staying mentally in it,” he said. “That was the biggest thing for me. That’s catapulted me in a way to rehab properly and effectively.”

Blackmon is ready to fill whatever role the team asks him to, adding that he’s excited to play in DC Gus Bradley‘s defense.

“It’s just whatever they want me to do, to be honest,” Blackmon said. “I wouldn’t say that it necessarily changes. They still want me to do what I’m good at – being a ballhawk, eraser, making everybody right pretty much.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is happy that the team didn’t have to place RB James Robinson on the physically unable to perform list even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles and is hoping that the running back can return by mid-August.

“Says a lot. It’s a good sign,” Pederson said, via NFL.com. “I know, and I’ve seen how hard he’s worked to get himself back this spring, this summer. He was here all summer working with the guys. … He’s done a great job to put himself into a position where we don’t have to (put him on PUP). But still, be cautious with him and make sure he’s ready when he’s ready.”

While the Jaguars didn’t place any players on the PUP list, first-round LB Devin Lloyd and WR/KR Jamal Agnew were both limited during conditioning tests. (Mark Long)

and WR/KR were both limited during conditioning tests. (Mark Long) Former Jaguars rookie QB EJ Perry suffered a hamstring injury while preparing for training camp. He’s projected to miss three to four weeks but is expected to make a full recovery. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

ESPN’s Dianna Russini revealed Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks is showing growth in training camp and has also lost weight, despite the rumors of health issues involving his asthma.

“I’ve heard he’s in shape, I’ve heard he’s lost weight. I’ve heard there’s been so much growth already. And this is from an organization that doesn’t like to share,” Russini said on The Athletic Football Show.