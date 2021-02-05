AFC Notes: Colts, Raiders, Texans

Colts

Regarding the Eagles reportedly being close to trading QB Carson Wentz and Colts being among teams interested, GM Chris Ballard said they are “exploring options” but no trade is currently imminent.

“We are exploring lots of options…I can tell you this, there’s no trade going down today,” said Reich, per Kevin Bowen.

Ballard added that he’s confident HC Frank Reich and his staff will do well with “whoever we end up getting” at quarterback.

“I have a lot faith in Frank (Reich), whoever we end up getting, he’ll make it work,” said Ballard, via Jim Ayello.

As for the possibility of trading up for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ballard explained that it’s important to avoid taking the “wrong guy” in that scenario. Although, he did say that they will be “aggressive” if they feel a need to do so.

“You can’t trade up and take the wrong guy…there’s a fine line between being aggressive and desperate. We are not going to operate in a desperate world…we will be aggressive when we need to be aggressive.”

Ballard added that moving RT Braden Smith to the left side could “absolutely be done,” but pointed out that an offensive line coach compared converting to the opposite side to a “left-handed golfer playing right-handed.” (Bowen)

Former Jaguars OC Jay Gruden would be “shocked” to see his brother, Raiders HC Jon Gruden, trade Derek Carr this offseason.

“I don’t know. I never know what Jon’s gonna do. But I’d be shocked, really. The way that Derek played this year, I don’t know why he’d want to get rid of him. But who knows, if there’s another guy out there that they really, really like, it is a business at the end of the day. You got to think about not only the year coming up but the future five, six, seven years. Jon’s going to be there for the next six, seven years so he’s got to think about that as well,” said Gruden, via Ben Standig of The Athletic.

