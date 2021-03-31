AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Colts

Colts’ senior offensive assistant Press Taylor called acquiring Carson Wentz a “no-brainer.”

“That was a no-brainer for me,” Taylor said, via J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s official site. “I absolutely believe in Carson Wentz as a player.”

Taylor said a “variety of things” contributed to Wentz’s falling out of favor with the Eagles but pointed out that Philadelphia “didn’t do anything well” offensively surrounding him.

“There were a variety of things that went on last year that made it hard,” Taylor said. “We didn’t do anything well as an offense, as a team. You win four games, there’s a lot to look back and say things didn’t go well for us. Certainly everything around him didn’t go well and I think he would tell you he didn’t play his best last season.” Taylor believes Wentz was able to “elevate” other players in the four years prior to last season.

“The four years before that you saw what he’s capable of as a quarterback. You saw overcoming adversity, you saw when he had talented players around him, when maybe the pieces were lesser than at times and the way he could play and elevate those around him.”

Texans

The Texans cut RB Duke Johnson this offseason but added Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, making for a crowded backfield with 2020 trade acquisition David Johnson still in the fold for another year. Johnson was a feature back in Arizona before he arrived in Houston but he doesn’t mind having to split the touches in the backfield three ways.

“Honestly, I think it will be great,” Johnson said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “I think it will be great for us because it will help us all stay healthy and play in this long season, now hearing that they’re going to add another game to the season. I think it will be great for us, like you said, having veteran guys. That way we can all play together and it won’t be a lot of learning to be a professional athlete. “Guys are really respected in the league, guys are responsible, real good pros in the league. I think it will help out a lot with this team, with the team morale, and getting everyone going, especially with this run game. It was a tough running game last year and hopefully we can all, all three of us, can contribute and get this thing going.” Texans’ new LB Christian Kirksey said he is “pretty much interchangeable” in all three linebacker roles in DC Lovie Smith ‘s scheme 4-3 defense. (Aaron Wilson)

said he is “pretty much interchangeable” in all three linebacker roles in DC ‘s scheme 4-3 defense. (Aaron Wilson) Kirksey called Smith’s system “linebacker-friendly” and believes he’ll have a strong season in 2021: “I think it’s going to be a good year for me.” (Aaron Wilson)

Kirksey said he’s “on track” with his recovery from a pectoral injury. (Aaron Wilson)

Deshaun Watson

When asked about the possibility of the Texans trading Deshaun Watson, new GM Nick Caserio said the situation is “pretty fluid” and they will do “what we feel is best” for the organization.

“I think we’ll take it one day at a time, and everything is pretty fluid here and we’ll adjust as we go. And ultimately, I think we’ll do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans organizationally,” said Caserio, via The Albert Breer Show.

When pressed about whether the Texans are open to trading Watson, Caserio reiterated that they will do “what we feel is best.”

“I think ultimately we’ll do what we feel is best for the organization,” said Caserio.