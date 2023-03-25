AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Laremy Tunsil, Titans, Andre Dillard

Titans

Titans’ recently signed OT Andre Dillard thinks Tennessee was a “good fit” for him and he wanted a “fresh start” following his time with the Eagles.

“It felt like a good fit from the get-go,” Dillard said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “I knew I wanted a fresh start after my four years with the Eagles, and it feels like they really believe in me here, and I believe in myself and my abilities that this is a place I can come and help the team.”

Dillard feels more emotional about signing with the Titans when compared to being a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I am 100 percent beyond grateful for this entire opportunity,” Dillard said. “The emotions I felt (signing here) pretty much well surpassed what I felt when my name was called at the draft. It is still kind of sinking in right now. This is definitely a good place for me. I am just beyond excited about what’s to come here.”

As for recently signed C Daniel Brunskill, the offensive lineman said he hasn’t been told what position he’ll play and doesn’t mind playing “any position.”

“We haven’t really gotten into the specifics on what position (I’ll play) or anything like that,” Brunskill said. “At the end of the day it’s just how do we get on the field, and how we play. I got starts at all five, and I don’t mind playing any position, just whatever position gets you on the field. I am just excited to be here and to be a Titan.”