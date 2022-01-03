AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz said missing the entire week of practice with COVID was bizarre, but not a hindrance

“Definitely one of the weirdest weeks of my NFL career if not the weirdest,” Wentz said, via AP’s Jay Cohen. “But we’re good, locked in the virtual meetings. Just different, wouldn’t say that’s the reason for the performance or the reason we lost today by any means. Just a strange, strange week.”

Colts HC Frank Reich said they expected Wentz to play well regardless of the missed practice time.

“Obviously, it’s always great to get every rep you can but at this time of the year, you lean on accumulated reps when you have to,” Reich said. “It’s not uncommon for players this time of the year to miss a lot of practice time. It happens all over the league at all positions. For all of us, those players, whoever they are, have to find a way to come in and still play well.”

Reich said CB Xavier Rhodes is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. (Joel A. Erickson)

Texans

The Houston Texans are expected to retain HC David Culley, writes The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

According to Howe, Culley has earned respect within the building for his leadership and guidance through the team’s rebuild. It’s also worth noting that Culley has outperformed expectations over the second half of the season despite challenging circumstances.

Texans third-round QB Davis Mills‘ development has been well-documented with impressive wins against the Chargers and Patriots. Culley has also had to deal with key injuries along the offensive line, most notably OT Laremy Tunsil and OT Marcus Cannon.

Texans S Justin Reid has a “slight ankle and knee injury,” per Culley, and is scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)

has a “slight ankle and knee injury,” per Culley, and is scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday. (Aaron Wilson) Mills said he gained valuable experience from the looks he received from the 49ers defense: “I think I definitely got more experience today. Based on their defensive looks, I’ll be able to anticipate their look from another defense.” (Wilson)

Titans

Despite winning the AFC South and punching their ticket to the playoffs, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said the team is still far from satisfied.

“That was a battle I was having in (the locker room) myself,” Tannehill said, via the team’s official website. “I’m thinking: Try to enjoy the moment and celebrate, but I’m going around telling the guys that we’re just getting started. It’s a big step and enjoy it, but we’re just getting started. We’ve got a long way to go and that was kind of my message going around to the guys. Congratulate them but thinking back of my mind, (thinking) we’ve got a long way to go and we’re just getting started. Definitely try to enjoy the moment and celebrate today for what it is, but just knowing in the back of our minds that our ultimate goals aren’t done yet. We’ve still got a long way to go.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel plans to remind the team that there’s still a lot to play for next week during the team’s game against the Texans, as Tennessee could lock up the No. 1 seed and the AFC’s only playoff bye.

“I think winning takes care of everything,” Vrabel said. “And that’s what we tell them all the time, and that the mentality was that we were just getting started. We’ll have to prepare for a team that’s been playing really well and that’s already beaten us once this year.”

Titans TE MyCole Pruitt needs ankle surgery and is out for the year. (Jim Wyatt)

needs ankle surgery and is out for the year. (Jim Wyatt) Vrabel added the team may open RB Derrick Henry‘s practice window this week. (Terry McCormick).