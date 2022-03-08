AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Mike Kaye of PFN believes the Colts, Panthers, and Steelers could all be trade destinations for QB Jordan Love now that QB Aaron Rodgers will be back next season.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said the team was in “high-gear” after hiring HC Lovie Smith in order to get the coaching staff solidified.

“We were in high gear there after Lovie was hired in trying to get the staff solidified even into that first week,” Caserio said, via Texans Wire. “And then we had it trickle over into the following week. I would say experienced staff, a lot of coaches that have been in the league in various capacities.”

Caserio said they prioritized familiarity when adding coaches around Smith, most of whom have crossed paths with Smith throughout their career.

“Look at Coach Warhop and his relationship with Lovie back in Tampa Bay and even an overlap with Pep at different points. So, what we try to do is try to add familiar faces so that each side of the ball felt comfortable with the group as we implement some new things and make some changes. So, from that perspective, I think everybody is kind of excited to get situated, kind of get started, kind of get moving into the next phase of the offseason program.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel praised 49ers WR Deebo Samuel‘s versatility and said there will be an opportunity for WR A.J. Brown to operate in a similar role, however, he feels Brown is mostly a wide receiver and is unsure he’ll be comfortable taking snaps from the backfield.

“Deebo plays running back, and he plays receiver,” Vrabel said via the team’s official website. “That’s a very unique skillset, and I think that would be a conversation that I would have with A.J. and how comfortable…We’ve handed it off to him, but I think there are some differences. I get it. I am just as curious as what (the 49ers) do with Deebo and I watch and I see the runs that they have with him…A lot of these are skillset driven. In conversations with A.J. to date, the focus is on making him a better receiver, and then expanding what he does for us. Not to say that he couldn’t or he won’t, but I don’t know that he’s going to have 100 carries or whatever Deebo had. I can’t sit here and promise you that. I don’t know that A.J. would want 100 carries from behind the center.”