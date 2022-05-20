AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds has been one of the most in-demand candidates during the annual front office hiring cycle for a few seasons now. He’s had six interview requests since 2020. Yet he’s still in Indianapolis, in part because he turned or down or withdrew from half of those. He’s determined to be picky and only leave for the right situation.

“I mean, I’m gonna look at every situation and I’m gonna do my own research and, you know, a lot of people, I don’t know if they’d say this publicly, but a lot of guys will say, ‘Well, if it’s life-changing money,’ (they) go in there and say whatever they can to win the job,” he said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I mean, there’s quality of life. You have to feel like you’re being allowed to make an impact and do it the way you know works. I mean, there’s more than one way to skin a cat — like, there are other ways that work, but there’s a way I know, and I’m not going to learn some new way and become an expert on it at 42 years old. That’s not the training ground to do it.”

Texans

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard said he is studying all the facets of HC Lovie Smith‘s 4-3 system.

“I’m honing in on all the details, I’m over-analyzing everything,” Greenard said, via Aaron Wilson. “I pretty much beat myself up on that. I pretty much try to hone in on all the details and things I need to work on and get better. I’m always trying to steadily evolve my game, mentally, physically, spiritually, all of that. I pretty much try to balance everything out.”

Greenard added that Smith’s defense requires to make plays and align correctly at all times.

“Just playing relentless, just handling my job, reading my keys, beating my guy, just trying to make a play,” Greenard said. “I mean overall, the defense, we’re all trying to make a play. I was just at the right place, right time, I think.”

Texans DT Ross Blacklock mentioned Greenard is finding ways to get into the backfield.

“Jon’s a dog,” Blacklock said. “He’s just finding ways to get back there. We all kind of work together in sync. We all try to figure out ways for each other to win. We’ve had long talks, and I know he’s ready to take over. Each game he’s just getting better and better, and it’s exciting to watch. I’m beyond happy for him, and I just know the sky’s the limit for him.”

Titans

Titans new WR Robert Woods said the organization’s “mindset and attitude” attracted him as a free agent.

“This is a great organization, that winning attitude,” Woods said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “It’s the mindset and attitude you want to be a part of, and you want to have that grit. … And, being a part of this community means a lot to me. I want to bring my attitude and my game to build on what they were already doing. … I wanted to be a part of that Tennessee Titans tradition.”

Woods added that the players all have a positive attitude and are eager to be at voluntary workouts.

“(I like the attitude) in the weight room, in the training room, in the rehab, guys getting back,” Woods said. “Guys wanting to be here in voluntary workouts, that’s the attitude that it takes to win and win championships and I think this team has it and we just have to build together and do it.”

Titans GM Jon Robinson mentioned that Woods is already giving pointers on how to read defenses to other players.

“It’s been fun to watch him work,” Robinson said. “I looked out my window and they were doing some red zone stuff in Phase One and he’s being the SAM linebacker, and he’s showing the tight end, ‘This is where the SAM is going to be in this coverage so you need to adjust your route and do this.’ He’s just a consummate pro, and he’s everything we’re about. He’s helping our younger players and we’re excited to see him on the field.”

The Titans sent director of pro scouting Brian Gardner and RB coach Tony Dews as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)