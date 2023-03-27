AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen noted that QB Gardner Minshew is not being named the starter at this time but is joining the team to compete for the starting job in 2023.

“Right now, obviously, he’s coming in to just compete and be the best he can be, you know, and that’s where we’re going,” Steichen said of Minshew, via NFL.com. “That’s where we feel he’s at right now and that’s his role right now. Gardner’s awesome. You know, I got to spend the two years with him and Philly and just the way he sees the game and processes the game. It’s like a coach you know, he sees it really well. He was great. Every time he had a chance to go and play, he played well for us and obviously had a big year in Jacksonville his rookie year. Just a tremendous person, loves the game of football, loves the X’s and O’s, so really fortunate to have him with us.”

Per Jeremy Fowler, UAB CB Starling Thomas V is visiting with seven teams including the Chargers, Colts, and Vikings.

is visiting with seven teams including the Chargers, Colts, and Vikings. Colts HC Shane Steichen on if the team has considered going after Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: “We do our due diligence on every player, whether it’s in free agency or the draft.” (Zak Keefer)

Texans

The Texans will host both Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud for top 30 visits. (Brooks Kubena)

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon denies that veteran S Kevin Byard requested his release from the team.

“I will say this — K.B., nor his representatives, ever asked us for a release. So, that was blatantly false,” Carthon said, via NFL.com. “That’s what I’ll say about that.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Titans were one of the teams to have a private meeting with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud on his pro day.

on his pro day. Titans HC Mike Vrabel on if the team plans to have QB Ryan Tannehill back as their starter: “Can’t really commit to anyone being on our roster in September. But of course we want Ryan as our quarterback. We want all of the guys that help us win.” (Turron Davenport)

on if the team plans to have QB back as their starter: “Can’t really commit to anyone being on our roster in September. But of course we want Ryan as our quarterback. We want all of the guys that help us win.” (Turron Davenport) Vrabel said the team will bring in another kicker to compete with Caleb Shudak and isn’t ruling out Randy Bullock returning. (Jim Wyatt)

and isn’t ruling out returning. (Jim Wyatt) North Carolina WR Josh Downs met with the Titans before his pro day. (Travon Miles)