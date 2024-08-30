AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen notes CB Dallis Flowers has a hamstring injury but he doesn’t believe it to be serious. (Joel A. Erickson)

Indianapolis CB Julius Brents broke his nose and had a procedure to fix it but he will likely be ready to go in Week 1. (Erickson)

The Texans are experiencing a complete change in expectations after the franchise turnaround they saw a year ago. Houston WR Nico Collins is embracing the Super Bowl expectations with QB C.J. Stroud continuing to improve.

“[Stroud] is special now. He can make a no-play into a play,” Collins said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “The expectation for us is to get to that Super Bowl. Just taking it one game at a time, one week at a time. For us, it’s about just being dialed in. We got the weapons, we got the tools. If we all bought in, man, nobody gonna stop us.”

Texans S Jalen Pitre understands the talent of this team but knows they will have to put the work in to reach their goals.

“There’s no limit for us,” Pitre added. “But to be honest, the talent doesn’t mean anything if we don’t work. We can have all of these great players, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t put the work in, if we don’t really strain ourselves on a daily basis to simulate those game time reps. So I think that’s the biggest thing, and I think that’s what we’re doing.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan is hopeful WR DeAndre Hopkins can play Week 1 but they have to see how he is throughout this week. (Terry McCormick)

is hopeful WR can play Week 1 but they have to see how he is throughout this week. (Terry McCormick) McCormick reports DT TK McLendon had surgery for turf toe. (McCormick)