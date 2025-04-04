Titans, Browns & Giants GMs Attend Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Day

According to Jeff Howe, the Titans, Browns, and Giants all had big turnouts to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders‘ Pro Day, including Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi, Cleveland’s Andrew Berry, and New York’s Joe Schoen.

Howe also notes that Broncos GM George Paton was in attendance.

Sanders was scheduled to have private workouts with the Titans and Browns after his pro day. He’s taken or scheduled official 30 visits with those two teams, as well as the Giants. All are picking in the top three.

The Browns reportedly like Sanders, but it’s unclear whether they would be willing to use the No. 2 overall pick on him as of now.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.