AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ veteran WR T.Y. Hilton spoke about what lies ahead for him this offseason, adding that he would love to return to Indianapolis.

“They know how I feel. Mr. Irsay, Chris Ballard and Frank [Reich], they all say they want me back,” Hilton said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Friday. “I said it all throughout the season, I would love to come back and hopefully it works out.”

“If it doesn’t, I look forward to a new chapter, a new environment and I look forward to free agency,” Hilton said. “You know I’ve never been here so I’m excited about that and looking forward to the teams that are interested in me. So all I can do now is just sit back and wait.”

Texans

Ian Rapoport reports that C Justin Britt ‘s deal with the Texans is a one-year deal worth $3.2 million, with incentives that will give him the chance to earn $5 million this season.

Ian Rapoport reports that C Justin Britt's deal with the Texans is a one-year deal worth $3.2 million, with incentives that will give him the chance to earn $5 million this season.

Britt spoke about what he hopes to bring to the Texans' organization: "I'm gonna bring the way I play. I'm gonna be aggressive. I pride myself on being smart and knowing the game in and out. I'm gonna try to lead the guys up front and kind of set the tone." (Mark Berman)

Britt also said that he has already spoken with new Texans’ HC David Culley this offseason: “I had a great conversation with him. It was awesome. I think he’s a great coach. His persona and his mission and what he’s striving to do are part of the reason I jumped on board.” (Berman)

Britt also said that he has already spoken with new Texans' HC David Culley this offseason: "I had a great conversation with him. It was awesome. I think he's a great coach. His persona and his mission and what he's striving to do are part of the reason I jumped on board." (Berman)

This opportunity has been a long time coming for Britt, who briefly mentioned sitting out to rehab his torn ACL: "I'm very grateful for the opportunity. It was a long year sitting out and rehabbing, going through the whole COVID. I'm excited to come down there and help turn the whole program around." (Berman)

Sarah Barshop mentions that the Texans recently cleared $6.25 million by releasing C Nick Martin.

