AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Now that he is surely coming back in 2021, Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton will not rule out the possibility of retirement after this season.

“We’ll see how it goes. Can’t put nothing on it, but we’ll see,” Hilton said, via ColtsWire.com “I’m great. My retirement won’t depend on me. It will depend on if I’m ready to start watching my kids play. That’s on me.”

Texans

New Texans DE Shaq Lawson was thrilled to find out he’d been traded from the Dolphins to Houston. The former first-round pass rusher had just signed in Miami after leaving the Bills in free agency but his switch to a 3-4 scheme didn’t go smoothly. With the Texans, Lawson will be moving back to a 4-3 defense under DC Lovie Smith.

“When I found out it was Houston, it was great to hear because I know what their scheme is, and that’s what coach Smith was bringing back: what I did in Buffalo,” Lawson said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s perfect for me, so it’s definitely a win-win. I’ll put my hand down in the dirt and play.” Lawson added he’s also excited to reunite with Texans HC David Culley, who he overlapped with in Buffalo. “Coach Culley was in Buffalo with me, so he used to hear my mouth talking junk at practice,” Lawson said. “I’ve got a great relationship with those guys, man. I’m glad they wanted me to be here. I’m happy they did. We’ve just got to build trust and get to know each other. Everything is gonna work itself out. I’m not a guy to make predictions and stuff. You just gotta put your head down and work.”

Titans

While things didn’t turn out well with 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that they plan to continue to trust in their process when it comes to evaluating prospects from here on.

“We have to continue to do our due diligence and trust in our process,” Vrabel said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re excited about the guys we have from that draft coming back and hopefully we’ll be able to add to that this year.”

Vrabel said of free agent additions Bud Dupree and Denico Autry : “These guys are instinctive players who have made plays and been productive. Have always respected how they’ve played.” (Jim Wyatt)

and : “These guys are instinctive players who have made plays and been productive. Have always respected how they’ve played.” (Jim Wyatt) As for the decision to release RT Dennis Kelly : “We make a lot of decisions that are in the best interest of the team. I have a lot of respect for Dennis. … Decisions are always tough, especially when you’re talking about players who have been here for a while.” (Terry McCormick)

: “We make a lot of decisions that are in the best interest of the team. I have a lot of respect for Dennis. … Decisions are always tough, especially when you’re talking about players who have been here for a while.” (Terry McCormick) Vrabel says the Titans Josh Reynolds due in part to his versatility: “Josh is versatile. He can play outside, inside and has continued to build confidence as he’s going into his fifth year. Worked well in the Rams system.” ( are excited to add WRdue in part to his versatility: “Josh is versatile. He can play outside, inside and has continued to build confidence as he’s going into his fifth year. Worked well in the Rams system.” ( Turron Davenport

Vrabel specifically mentioned that Ty Sambrailo could play either guard or tackle for them. (Jim Wyatt)