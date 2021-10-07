AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Although Colts DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) missed Thursday’s practice, HC Frank Reich said they are “optimistic” about his availability for Week 5. (George Bremer)

Texans

When asked about Texans new GM Nick Caserio and HC David Culley inheriting the situation with Deshaun Watson , owner Cal McNair feels the two have made the best of their time here despite the circumstances: “I think they’ve been put in a very tough spot, a spot that is not of their choosing and I think they’ve made the very best of it and worked through it day to day.” (Aaron Wilson)

Regarding who will start when QB Tyrod Taylor returns from the injured reserve, OC Tim Kelly said they will decide on who gives them the best opportunity to win: “It’s pretty evident as an organization that’s what we’re trying to do here … Ideally it’s a tough conversation whenever the time comes.” (Aaron Reiss)

Titans

Regarding the Titans allowing 17 sacks thus far, QB Ryan Tannehill believes everyone shares some of the blame.

“It’s been everyone,” Tannehill said, via Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “I don’t think you can pin it on any one group or any one person. I think everyone has played a part and as a group, we just have to clean it up. We’ve had opportunities and we’re this far away for a lot of reasons on different plays.”

Tannehill feels their offense has been productive thus far but must be able to score in the red zone.

“We’re moving the ball well. We’re getting first downs, we’re sustaining drives, but we got to be able to score in the red zone,” Tannehill said. “So it’s going to be key for us not only this week, but as we move forward, just being able to put sevens up when we get down there.”

Titans OT Taylor Lewan said they feel a “large responsibility” to prevent Tannehill from getting hit and must “clean up a couple of things.”

“We have a large responsibility to protect Tannehill, and we obviously didn’t do a good enough job of that this past week …,” Lewan said. “We just got to clean up a couple of things.”