AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Bud Dupree

Colts

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that during his visit to the Colts training camp, he overheard multiple conversations pertaining to RB Jonathan Taylor and how much he has improved as both a pass-catcher and a blocker.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines continues to oppose the perception of him as a gadget player: “If you want to call me a gadget guy, cool. But when I take one 50 yards between the tackles, don’t hop on the bandwagon because there won’t be any room.” (Zak Keefer)

Texans

Texans WR Brandin Cooks said he is embracing his role as a mentor for rookie WR Nico Collins.

“That relationship has been great,” Cooks said, via Texans.com. “That whole room, we all listen to one another but for a young guy like Nico coming into his game, leaning on some of us veterans has been huge. We just try to give him a little bit here and let him just be who he is and not overwhelm him with information.”

Texans HC David Culley said Cooks is the ideal mentor for Collins.

“Brandin’s been around a little bit, he’s been on a view teams, he has been productive on every team he’s been on, I am very glad to have him,” Culley said. “I think he is a great mentor for our young guys, not just at wide receiver but on our football team with the things you just said about how he goes about goes about his business not just on the football field but as a human being. He loves to play.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team is taking OLB Bud Dupree along slowly to make sure he’s all the way back from last year’s torn ACL before putting him on the field. Tennessee signed Dupree to a huge deal in free agency this past offseason so it’s important for them to protect their investment. “I think we have put a little bit more on him each day here in the last week or so,” Vrabel said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “(We’ll) continue to monitor him and see how he feels as he works through his return to play. Hopefully he won’t have any setbacks and we can continue to add to his workload. As far as improvement, his attitude has been fantastic. There is a fine line – you want to be able to learn and you want to be able to lead, and that is hard having not been out there. He has stayed into it, he has stayed positive, he stayed as a large part of our football team even though he hasn’t been able to be out there in the preseason games or for most of the practices.”