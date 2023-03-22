AFC Notes: Colts, Travon Walker, Jaguars, Arden Key, Titans

Colts

Ryan Fowler reports that Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week. He has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers.

Jaguars DL Adam Gotsis had high praise of OLB Travon Walker and said he’ll continue being a “huge part” of their system going forward.

“Travon’s one of those guys that literally can play nose tackle to nine technique, you know, depending on what package you want to put out there,” Gotsis said, via 1010XL. “He’s a huge part in what we try to do defensively, and he’s going to be moving forward. Last year, he had a hell of a year coming in. It’s a tough spot to be in, No. 1 pick, you’ve got a lot of pressure on you. A lot of new faces, a new environment, but he handled it awesomely.”

Gotsis said Walker “found his voice” as a leader last season.

“He came in and he was one of the leaders on defense. He found his voice. He was out there talking, making plays for us, and that’s what you really want to see. I expect an even bigger and better year from him this year. He’s an absolute superstar and just to see his growth throughout the year was awesome too, not only on the field but in the locker room.”

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Jaguars met with Iowa State OLB Will McDonald before his pro day.

Titans DE Arden Key said he felt disrespected by Jacksonville’s lack of offers to re-sign him this offseason.

“With Jacksonville, it was a shock to me, I ain’t gonna lie,” Key said, via Jags Wire. “After the year, I thought I was gonna be a Jacksonville Jaguar. I felt disrespected because I came in, came over there, built up the culture, brought a whole lot of energy, changed the city, changed the town, and I felt like in my rightful mind, I was gonna be a Jacksonville Jaguar. But that didn’t happen. I still love the players, still love the teammates, love the city, love the fans, but we gotta see ’em twice.”

