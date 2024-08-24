AFC Notes: Creed Humphrey, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver named first-round QB Bo Nix the starter over QBs Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Nix respects how Stidham handled the competition and appreciates him being a resource for the rookie.

“We have a very mature room,” Nix said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “They’ve been through a lot themselves. First of all, with ‘Stiddy,’ he started behind one of the greatest ever. That is where his process began as a rookie like me behind the greatest of all time. He’s teaching me things that he learned and picked up at a young age that not many people get to experience.”

“He’s handled the situation with first class. I respect everything that he has been able to do. He’s battled through a lot and has been given different situations, but he still shows up and gives us his best. That is going to pay dividends in the long run with me and being able to sit behind a guy like that and watch, learn, follow his routine and follow his process because he has been around some greats already.”

Nix also discussed how Wilson’s experience can help him throughout the season.

“With Zach, he’s been there and done that. He started as a rookie. There is a lot that I can learn from him and a lot that he has already taught me. Having those two in the room with me on a day-to-day basis is going to be huge.”

Chargers

Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. said there is a noticeable different energy around practice with Justin Herbert‘s return from plantar fascia.

“It’s definitely a difference,” Samuel Jr. said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “You can feel it. You can, just the way he goes about it; the balls are different. Just everything is different. His command is out there. So I’m glad to have him back out there.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh joked that angels were “singing” for Herbert’s return to practice. OC Greg Roman shared the same sentiments over how glad they are to have Herbert back.

“There was something, I don’t know if it was angels, but there was this silhouette — the sun — I can’t explain it,” Roman said. “There was a moment, and I may have heard that too. I may have heard that too.”

As for Los Angeles signing QB Luis Perez, Harbaugh said they wanted to add competition for Easton Stick.

“I thought Easton really wasn’t having any competition, enough competition at that position,” Harbaugh said. “And the only way to make somebody better is to get competition in there. So yeah, a message to Max and Casey: ‘We’ve got to step up the game.'”

Chiefs

Kansas City made C Creed Humphrey the highest-paid player at his position with a four-year extension. Chiefs GM Brett Veach explained how thrilled he is to lock Humphrey into their long-term core.

“In the last 24-48 hours, we’ve had a lot of good dialogue, and I’m pretty sure we’ll put pen to paper soon,” Veach said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “But, needless to say, we’re extremely excited to continue Creed’s career here; he’s been great for the organization. We’ve been very fortunate to have really a good group of young guys, and hopefully, we’re able to get a little bit more work done with some of these other young guys as well.”