AFC Notes: Dalton Kincaid, Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane thinks first-round TE Dalton Kincaid is a “great fit” for their system and will pair well with Dawson Knox.

“We just really liked him and felt he would be a great fit in our offense, he’s a tight end but he’s a receiving tight end, and we think he’ll pair well with Dawson [Knox] and give us another target in the middle of the field,” Beane said, via BillsWire. “When him and Dawson are in the game, you’re in ‘12′ (personnel), but it’s quasi like ‘11′ anyway. He’s not your standard ‘Y’ tight end. He’s going to be flexed out a lot more than necessarily you would do with Dawson.”

Beane said Kincaid is a great pass catcher and route runner.

“Elite hands,” Beane said. “Really good route runner, good feel setting up guys inside. There’s always the card telling you as a player what to do, eight yards here or there, but sometimes the defense changes and this guy’s got great feel, great instinct.”

Beane expects Kincaid to force defenses into Nickle sets due to his ability as a receiver.

“He pairs well in our offense, he’s something we don’t have. Generally, when we’re in 12 [personnel with 1 RB and 2 TE] if you got two wide tight ends you’re going to get base defense. When he’s in the game, we’re going to get Nickle as if we’re an 11 [personnel set.]”

Aaron Rodgers

Some anonymous coaches and executives weighed in on the trade of QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

“I thought Green Bay had all the leverage,” one coach told The Athletic. “If Rodgers retired, they were fine. If they kept him at QB (and he retired), they were still fine. But if either of those happened, the Jets were screwed. The Jets gave up too much.”

“(Rodgers is a) descending player who didn’t want to be (with the Packers) and will probably retire this year if things don’t go well,” one executive said. “I could see this blowing up in the Jets’ faces.”

“The Jets are scary with him there,” said another coach who thought the Jets won the trade. “I didn’t think New York would get that much back for it. I thought it would cost way more.”

Jets

According to Jonathan Jones, teams around the NFL are keeping an eye on Jets OLB Carl Lawson as a potential trade candidate after the team selected Will McDonald in round one.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that the Jets could be interested in re-signing veteran LB Kwon Alexander following the draft.

Per Over the Cap, the Jets' deal with C Connor McGovern is one-year at a base salary of $1.165 million and includes $500,000 in guaranteed salary. The total value of the contract is $1,915,000 and the fully guaranteed amount is $1,250,000.

The Jets were also interested in acquiring DL A'Shawn Robinson before he signed with the Giants. (Connor Hughes)