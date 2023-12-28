AFC Notes: Dalton Kincaid, Christian Wilkins, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bills

Bills first-round TE Dalton Kincaid has had just one catch in the past two games but HC Sean McDermott doesn’t think he’s hit a rookie wall. 

“He’s so tough, he’s so mentally and physically tough,” McDermott said via SI.com’s Anthony Licciardi. “I think I know what you’re talking about but at the same time he continues to push through because it is a long year but when I talk to him about it, come game time he’s ready to go.”

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply