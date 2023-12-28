AFC Notes: Dalton Kincaid, Christian Wilkins, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

“So I don’t think it’s a rookie wall thing as it is sometimes the ball finds you and sometimes it doesn’t,” McDermott added. “There were a number of plays last week where he was the primary target and it got taken away so Josh [Allen] had to go through his progression.”

Dolphins

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for defensive tackles is projected by Corry to be $20.986 million.

as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for defensive tackles is projected by Corry to be $20.986 million. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on RB Raheem Mostert: “He’s got some bumps. He got another bump on his ankle, but good luck telling that guy [he’s not playing]. That’s not a tree I try to climb.” (Adam Beasley)

Patriots

Patriots OC Bill O’Brien expressed confidence in QB Mac Jones despite losing the starting job.

“I feel good about Mac Jones. I really do. I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He’s a very hard worker. He’s really done a good job in this situation here of being a good teammate. Look, these are things that happen in the course of a lot of careers. You have some ups and downs. He’s approached it the right way. I believe in Mac. I think Mac is going to be just fine,” O’Brien said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.