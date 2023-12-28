AFC Notes: Dalton Kincaid, Christian Wilkins, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
Bills first-round TE
has had just one catch in the past two games but HC Dalton Kincaid doesn’t think he’s hit a rookie wall. Sean McDermott
“He’s so tough, he’s so mentally and physically tough,” McDermott said via SI.com’s Anthony Licciardi. “I think I know what you’re talking about but at the same time he continues to push through because it is a long year but when I talk to him about it, come game time he’s ready to go.”
“So I don’t think it’s a rookie wall thing as it is sometimes the ball finds you and sometimes it doesn’t,” McDermott added. “There were a number of plays last week where he was the primary target and it got taken away so Josh [Allen] had to go through his progression.”
Dolphins
CBS Sports analyst and former agent
Joel Corry lists Dolphins DT as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for defensive tackles is projected by Corry to be $20.986 million. Christian Wilkins Dolphins HC
Mike McDaniel on RB : Raheem Mostert “He’s got some bumps. He got another bump on his ankle, but good luck telling that guy [he’s not playing]. That’s not a tree I try to climb.” ( Adam Beasley)
Patriots
Patriots OC
expressed confidence in QB Bill O’Brien despite losing the starting job. Mac Jones
“I feel good about O’Brien said, via ESPN’s . I really do. I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He’s a very hard worker. He’s really done a good job in this situation here of being a good teammate. Look, these are things that happen in the course of a lot of careers. You have some ups and downs. He’s approached it the right way. I believe in Mac. I think Mac is going to be just fine,” Mac Jones Mike Reiss.
