AFC Notes: Dalton Risner, Broncos, Patriots, Jakobi Meyers, Ravens, Roquan Smith

Broncos

Broncos’ impending free agent G Dalton Risner is hopeful to be “valued” by the organization this offseason and intends on exploring his options.

“When it comes to this business, what everyone wants at some point as the player is to be valued, right?” Risner said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “So if the Broncos value me, and they want to keep me here and be a Denver Bronco, I can’t wait. … But at the end of the day, it being a business, me entering this next area of this life, it’s like, ‘OK, where am I going to be valued at?’”

Risner added that he would like to continue playing with the Broncos.

“If the Broncos want to keep me here, I’ll be so grateful to be a Denver Bronco, and I’d love to be able to do that.”

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Patriots

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers believes the team’s offensive unit did not live up to its potential this year.

“I mean, anytime you don’t live up to what you think you can be that is frustrating,” Meyers said, via Patriots Wire. “But at the same time, we know we still put a lot of good plays on tape and even though we didn’t really get the exactly results we wanted, we’re still proud of what we did put out there and we all tried our hardest at the end of the day. So, proud of that.”

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Ravens

A big reason the Ravens felt so comfortable investing $20 million a year into LB Roquan Smith is how seamlessly he integrated into their locker room and defense. Smith hasn’t skipped a beat since arriving in Baltimore on a deadline trade, and he’s been an impact player on the field and a positive influence in the community.

“He has been fantastic,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “He’s all about it. He doesn’t worry about what people think. He doesn’t care. He wants to do the things that are required to be a great player and to be a great unit and then to impact your team. That’s what he’s all about — 100 percent — that’s what I love about him. He’s one of the top guys I’ve ever seen that way, and I think that does always impact everybody as a leader, for sure. I want all of our guys to lead that way.”

Field Yates notes that the Ravens will roll over $1,395,783 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.