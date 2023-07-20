AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills announced they are parting ways with EVP and COO Ron Raccuia and that owner and CEO Terry Pegula will take over as president of the team.

Dolphins

Barry Jackson reports Dolphins LB Zeke Vandenburgh , who was placed on injured reserve, suffered an injury while training and will likely miss the entire year.

As for CB Ethan Bonner being placed on the active/non-football injury list, Jackson reports he's dealing with a minor illness and should be fine in the next few days.

Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk points out oddsmakers have the Dolphins at +200 to sign free-agent RB Dalvin Cook, while the Patriots are +150 favorites and the Jets at +400.

Patriots

Patriots DB Adrian Phillips recognizes that the division is loaded with great quarterbacks, but the team is focusing on their preparation, not them.

“You look at our schedule, it’s stacked with a bunch of quarterbacks,” Phillips said, via PFT. “But, honestly, we haven’t really talked about those guys in the offseason because it’s not about them, it’s about us.”

Phillips has confidence in HC Bill Belichick to devise a game plan to slow them down.

“We know that Bill is a master game planner,” he said. “When we get into the week after week stuff, that’s when we really talk about those guys.”