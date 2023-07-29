AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Matt Judon, Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said CB Jalen Ramsey‘s recovery timetable will be determined by surgery, but rules out him returning for the beginning of the season.

“The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple of things that could occur in the surgery,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “So the exact timeline is a little too big to be determined. What I can tell you is I don’t think the beginning of the regular season is really part of the scenario. It’s going to be into the season, and how deep that depends on what happens today.”

Second-year CB Kader Kohou has been garnering attention thus far in camp and appears to have an opportunity to fill the void left by Ramsey.

“I see determination and hunger to build on what he’s really done,” McDaniel said. “That’s kind of why Kader’s a prime example of seeking opportunity, and every player is very aware of that. Last year we were sitting here talking about Byron Jones and my answer to you guys was not, ‘Oh yeah, Kader.’ The development, the consistency and the growth that determines who’s playing and who’s excelling — just like Kader showed — that’s why you breed competition. You get as many quality players as you can, and then you let the chips fall as they decide.”

McDaniel also commented on the team’s interest in RB Dalvin Cook when asked by reporters: “I’m extremely happy with our running back group… Dalvin Cook is a great player. He’s a free agent and he’s visiting the Jets.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Free agent RB Dalvin Cook during an appearance on ESPN: “ Aaron Rodgers has had “a lot” of influence. “Going to play with a guy like that, the QB he is, it speaks for himself. I’ve been on the other side of that for the last six years. Knowing what type of player he is, I’m excited about it.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

during an appearance on ESPN: “ has had “a lot” of influence. “Going to play with a guy like that, the QB he is, it speaks for himself. I’ve been on the other side of that for the last six years. Knowing what type of player he is, I’m excited about it.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Cook added he has no other visits scheduled other than with New York: “Their whole roster is exciting, the coaching staff, everything they have going on just says: Winning.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon said he’s ramping up his conditioning to get back into football shape.

“Right now, me and the training staff and the coaches we’re just working to where, when I do practice, I’m at a good pace,” Judon said, via PFT. “I can move fast the whole practice. It’s nothing like that. It’s more working on my conditioning, working on my running.”

Judon added that he doesn’t plan on discussing his contract situation.

“I’m definitely not going to talk about contracts with y’all,” Judon said. “Y’all some snitches. I’m happy that I’m here, I’m happy that I’m a Patriot. Wherever that goes, it goes. The market changes every day.”