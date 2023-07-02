AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen is happy to have WR Stefon Diggs back in the fold and expressed his admiration for his number one target.

“I know, internally, we’re working on some things. Not football related. But, you know Stef — he’s my guy. Excuse my [language], I f—– love him. He’s a brother of mine,” Allen said, via Bills Wire. “We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us, and that’s not the case. But I’ve got his back no matter what.”

Dolphins

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Dolphins DC Vic Fangio could have wound up coaching for the Eagles in 2023, something that Fangio seemed to confirm when asked.

Schefter said the main issue was the Cardinals tampering to hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach.

“The interesting part about it would be this, I think it impacted a lot of peoples’ lives. Vic Fangio, for example, probably would not have taken the Dolphins defensive coordinator job and would be the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia today if everything was on the up and up,” Schefter said on the John Kincade Show.

“That’s possible,” Fangio replied when asked if he was almost with the Eagles. “But, I’ll neither confirm nor deny it.”

Jets

Jets TE Tyler Conklin has no issues with free agent RB Dalvin Cook wanting to join the team and will welcome anyone who wants to help New York win a Super Bowl with open arms. It is also worth mentioning that the pair were previously teammates with the Vikings.

“There’s plenty of room. We’ve got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl,” Conklin said, via NFL.com. “Me and Dalvin were basically locker mates my first couple years (in Minnesota), and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible? That’d be a special backfield with Breece (Hall) and Dalvin and the rookie (Israel Abanikanda) and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don’t know. That’s a lot of running backs, but I think that’d be special, especially in this outside zone scheme.”