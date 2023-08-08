AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Stephon Gilmore, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia says the Bills’ battle for No. 2 cornerback remains tight between Kaiir Elam , Dane Jackson and Christian Benford .

, and . Buscaglia notes that while there’s still time for second-round G O’Cyrus Torrence to find his stride, so far veteran incumbent OL Ryan Bates has looked like the superior option to start at right guard.

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt notes if the Jets do end up closing the deal and signing RB Dalvin Cook , it does not mean positive things for RB Michael Carter ‘s roster spot security.

, it does not mean positive things for RB ‘s roster spot security. Rosenblatt adds there’s a pretty stiff competition right now for the sixth and final receiver spot between Malik Taylor and UDFA rookie Jason Brown lee .

and UDFA rookie . A number of Jets beat reporters have mentioned the idea of the team trading OT Mekhi Becton , who’s still dealing with some injury concerns. Rosenblatt thinks it makes a lot of sense as Becton is fourth in the pecking order at tackle if everyone is healthy, though he’s not sure what kind of trade value Becton would have.

, who’s still dealing with some injury concerns. Rosenblatt thinks it makes a lot of sense as Becton is fourth in the pecking order at tackle if everyone is healthy, though he’s not sure what kind of trade value Becton would have. Rosenblatt writes Jets LB Jamien Sherwood seems pretty locked into the third linebacker role but the Jets could still explore a veteran addition at the position.

seems pretty locked into the third linebacker role but the Jets could still explore a veteran addition at the position. On the subject of Cook, SNY’s Connor Hughes says the Jets view signing him as a luxury, not a necessity, and their offer has so far reflected that.

Patriots

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says OC Bill O’Brien is the kind of coach that you want to play for.

“When they got Bill O’Brien, it was kind of a no-brainer, just because I know how this system is and how it works, and how he works the offense,” Smith-Schuster said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “[Bill] Belichick, as he is as a head coach, to bring ‘OB’ in and to bring Mike [Gesicki] and all these other guys, all these key pieces, it was kind of like, ‘Wow, this is a great fit for me.’“

“It’s nice, man,” Smith-Schuster said. “He’s a smart OC. I love his coaching style. He’s just one of those dudes that you want to play hard for, because he’s doing his best to put us all in the right spot.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the Patriots were the other team that showed the most interest in trading for CB Stephon Gilmore earlier this offseason. The Colts ended up dealing him to the Cowboys.