AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets

Bills

On Tuesday, Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters that Damar Hamlin is “doing great” and hopes to resume his career following the very serious situation that occurred late last season.

“Damar is doing great. I’m glad we’re all able to smile about his situation,” Beane said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s seen several specialists since our season has ended. That’s not done. I think he’s got two or three more that he’s got to see in various parts of the country. We’ve had one to two guys traveling with him to see these specialists because it will be a decision for Damar, but it’ll also be a decision for us.

“We want to make sure that we hear everything that’s — assuming he gets full clearance, I know he would want to play. I know that’s his end game, to continue playing. We want to make sure that we’re all in sync with, assuming the doctors say at some point he’s seen them all, that we’re in agreement that we’re OK putting him out there, too. But, so far, all is well with his testing and we’ll just let that continue.”

Dolphins

Josina Anderson reports that multiple people within the Dolphins have been made aware that the team will explore all options at quarterback this offseason.

Anderson adds that this includes the possibility that the Dolphins move in a different direction at quarterback.

The Dolphins still need to decide whether or not to pick up QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘s fifth-year option. There are obvious concerns about Tagovailoa’s future health after multiple scary situations last year involving head injuries. It took Tagovailoa over a month to clear the concussion protocol following his last head injury.

fifth-year option. There are obvious concerns about Tagovailoa’s future health after multiple scary situations last year involving head injuries. It took Tagovailoa over a month to clear the concussion protocol following his last head injury. Jets’ impending free agent QB Mike White said he would be “100 percent” interested in playing for the Dolphins, calling them a very talented offense and an organization with a lot of potential: “I’d love to be a part of it,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

said he would be “100 percent” interested in playing for the Dolphins, calling them a very talented offense and an organization with a lot of potential: “I’d love to be a part of it,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Texas LB Demarvion Overshown said he enjoyed his conversations with the Dolphins at the NFL Combine and would like to play alongside his former college teammate S Brandon Jones, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team’s process of finding a quarterback is similar to them scouting almost every other position.

“It’s like everything else,” Saleh said, via Jets Wire. “Right now, we’re studying our guys, we’re going through free agency, we’re looking at the draft, so there’s a lot of overlap with regards to what we’re doing in our day-to-day process. This morning, we’re going over some offensive scheme. In the afternoon, it’ll be defensive scheme. While we’re doing offense, defense is working on free agency and the draft and vice versa. It’s just trying to divvy up the time and make sure that we’re going through our normal process day-in and day-out. I guess you get used to it after all this time.”