AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, DeVante Parker, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Damar Hamlin feels he has a new outlook on life after recovering from his cariad arrest and wants to make a positive impact on the world.

“I wake up every day and think about how I can impact the world in a positive way, that’s what I care about if you take away everything else,” Hamlin said, via Will Graves of The Associated Press.

Regarding Hamlin’s CPR Tour, an event created to give back to first responders, the safety said he’s hoping to enable more people to life-saving practices.

“I just want to be able to … take a nation of bystanders and turn them into lifesavers and give them a true superpower,” Hamlin said “To be able to save a life is a true superpower. Instead of people standing by not knowing what to do, I’m just trying to create more people who do know what to do. This weekend specifically, people in my community.”

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah is a veteran looking to continue being dominant and feels that the defense in Miami has even more excitement with HC Vic Fangio coaching the team.

“I’ll say we can be as good as we want to be. I’m excited about this defense,” Ogbah told Aaron Wilson. “We’ve got Vic (Fangio) coaching us up. I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming. This year, I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be. I’m ready to go out there and dominate.”

“Our division is tough now,” Ogbah added. “But we’re excited, we love the competition. We’re ready to go. We don’t look at anybody [else]. We compete against ourselves. I can’t wait to get back on the field with all of them boys at the same time. It’s all about healthy. This game’s all about being healthy. I’m excited. I’ve been doing the right things with my body, taking care of my body, just making sure I’m ready and fit to last the whole season.”

Patriots

‘s new two-year extension with the team includes $9 million in guaranteed money and a total value of $13.4 million. Bentley received a signing bonus of $5.5 million and has base salaries of $2.36 million and $4.35 million in the new years of the deal, both of which are guaranteed. (Over the Cap) Bentley can make up to $1.02 million in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025, with workout bonuses of $120,000 and $130,000. Another $1.7 million in incentives is available.

that includes $9.1 million in guaranteed money and a total value of $10.8 million. Parker got a $4.7 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.2 million over the next two seasons, both of which are guaranteed. (Over the Cap) Parker also has $1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025 along with $100,000 workout bonuses. He can make up to $15.9 million in incentives.