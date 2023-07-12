AFC Notes: Damien Harris, Christian Wilkins, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB Damien Harris wants to help the team reach the heights that it did during the 2021 season and has drawn praise from HC Sean McDermott.

“Every time you touch the ball, you want to score,” Harris said, via Ryan O’Halloran of BuffaloNews.com. “Obviously, that’s not how the game works, but being in that mentality, it’s just one of those habits I do every day.”

“We felt like we needed a slightly bigger back, but not a 250-pound cloud-of-dust-type of guy,” McDermott said of Harris. “To find a player with some size and with some power, but also has the speed element to go along with it, I think that’s hard to defend, because not only can you run inside, you can get to the edge from time to time.”

Dolphins

Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins made it clear that he wants to remain in Miami entering a contract year.

“Miami’s home,” Wilkins said, via Dolphins Wire. “That’s where I got drafted. That’s what I love, so that’s where I want to be.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones answered reporters’ questions about developing a rapport with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, noting they both have a love for the game.

“He’s just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me,” Jones told NESN.com’s Zack Cox. “We kind of hit it off in that regard. He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there.”