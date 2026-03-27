AFC Notes: Daniel Bellinger, Broncos’ Offseason, Titans, Chiefs’ Draft Visits

Broncos

The Broncos didn’t make any big moves on the free agent market this offseason after reaching the AFC Championship game. Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites one high-ranking NFL official who pointed out that Denver avoided signing big free agents because they want 2027 fourth- and seventh-round compensatory picks: “Denver is playing the 2027 compensatory pick game, that’s their strategy. They want to stockpile pick. They let John Franklin-Myers walk and PJ Locke. That’s a four (projected fourth-round pick) and a seven.”

walk and PJ Locke. That’s a four (projected fourth-round pick) and a seven.” One anonymous general manager also mentioned that the Broncos are aiming to gain 2027 compensatory picks: “You would think they’d be more aggressive after (significantly improving) the last two years, and with (quarterback) Bo Nix still on his rookie contract, but they want the comp picks.”

still on his rookie contract, but they want the comp picks.” As for trading for WR Jaylen Waddle, one NFL executive thinks it was worth acquiring Waddle for his remaining contract rather than signing someone like Colts WR Alec Pierce, who got a four-year, $116 million deal: “They needed juice downfield at receiver. They paid a big price, but I’d rather have Waddle on his deal ($17M guaranteed in 2026 and $15.2M for 2027) than what the Colts paid to keep Pierce.”

Chiefs

Titans

Titans TE Daniel Bellinger joins Tennessee after spending the first four years of his career with the Giants. Bellinger described his playing style, saying that tight ends must be able to “do it all” as pass-catchers and blockers.

“How I think about the game of football, at least from a tight end’s perspective, is the tight end has to be able to do it all,” Bellinger said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “So, as important as it is to catch the game-winning touchdown, it is just as important to make that key block for the running back, and be an outlet and also be that comfort level for the quarterback, kind of like. I’m here when you need me. And, at the same time, you have to move the line of scrimmage to help the running game because it opens up everything in the game. It opens up play-action – having a good run game opens up a lot of things. So, I am ready to do it all.”

Bellinger already has a connection with fellow TE Gunnar Helm, having trained with him during the offseason for several years.

“Great kid, obviously still young and still learning,” Bellinger said of Helm. “My goal is to help him, just as much as it is to help the team. I think we could be a pretty dynamic duo.” As for reuniting with OC Brian Daboll, Bellinger called him one of the most “creative minds” he’s been around. “He is very creative, one of the most creative minds I have ever been around,” Bellinger said. “He is going to bring a lot of energy, bring a lot of toughness, bring this dawg mentality, as he likes to call it, to the offense. I consider myself tough. Whatever it is, injuries, grinding in the trenches, whatever it is that is kind of my play style for sure.”