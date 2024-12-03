AFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson led a clutch late-game scoring drive and rushed for the lead on the two-point conversion. Richardson talked about how he wanted control of the game in those situations so he could dictate the outcome.

“No doubt. Whenever we’re in that situation, I’d like the ball in my hands,” Richardson said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I feel like I can make a play. But it’s up to the coach, it’s not up to me, to make the decision at some point. But if he believes I can make a play, make a change, I’ll do it. If not, somebody else has to do it.”

Richardson was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 12.

Colts HC Shane Steichen said “there’s a good chance” that C Ryan Kelly will return off injured reserve next week. (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

Jaguars RB coach Jerry Mack will become the next head coach at Kennesaw State University, per the school’s social media.

will become the next head coach at Kennesaw State University, per the school’s social media. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson talked about LT Walker Little signing an extension before Week 13: “Excited for Walker. It’s a great opportunity for him. For him, too, it’s a little peace of mind knowing he’ll be here for the long haul.” (John Oehser)

Texans

Texans DE Danielle Hunter has been worth every penny of the massive $50 million deal Houston signed him to this past offseason. Hunter is second in the NFL with 10.5 sacks and has been one of the most disruptive edge rushers in football this season with his rare combination of size and athleticism.

“I shake my head every play that I’m lining up next to this dude who looks like a mannequin and plays like he’s running track,” Texans DT Tim Settle said via KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. “You go off him and he’s going to lead you the ball. He sets stuff off. The more he stresses offense, the more it loosens things up for everyone.”

“He’s a good player, he’s a pretty unique rusher,” Texans DC Matt Burke added. “He is very cerebral and intentional with how he approaches rushing and practicing it and his moves and setting things up. And, so, I think this is sort of starting to show. The more he kind of grows into the game, early in that game, we were probably kind of chopping it up too much. Doing a little too much gaming and trying to get things going. The ball was coming out quick and we kind of, second half, pulled back and kind of just tried to isolate him and let him get some of those opps to kind of do what he does. So, that is definitely not things that we normally teach, but when you have a special player, you let him go do special things.”