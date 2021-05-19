AFC Notes: Darius Leonard, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts LB Darius Leonard said he believes the Colts value him enough to give him a contract extension.

“They take value in me,” Leonard said, via NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “Hopefully, that will show. I think I put in enough work the past three years, I give it my all day in and day out, never miss a day. Once I step on that field I give everything I got, and they know that. Hopefully, we get everything settled and hopefully we’re good to go.”

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer believes Leonard and the Colts are close on a new deal.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, although the Colts do not have an extension in place with Leonard yet, he would like to become the league’s highest-paid off-ball linebacker.

Rapoport notes the benchmark for Leonard’s negotiations would be eclipsing Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner‘s $18 million average annual salary.

Colts

Titans

The Titans receiving corps underwent a dramatic makeover this offseason as they turned over almost the entire position aside from star WR A.J. Brown. Fourth-round WR Dez Fitzpatrick is one of the newcomers and he’s looking to prove he can take advantage of all the attention defenses will give Brown.

“I told the GM and the head coach on the phone when they drafted me: I am going to live up to all the expectations that they think I can do,” Fitzpatrick said via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “I am going to work my tail off to prove everybody right, and prove the Titans right and everybody else wrong of why they drafted me.”