AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Antonio Pierce, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix had high praise of their defense following Denver’s 10-9 win over the Jets in Week 4.

“[They have] relentless pursuit over there on defense, they get to the ball, the tackling today was huge, just with sacks,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “I mean, they got the quarterback down several times, and I know that’s tough on him just playing the position. I know it’s tough when you get sacked over and over, but they found ways to continue to put pressure on him, put pressure on him, put pressure on him. And then they changed up the look several times, and guys just made plays. And they kept battling and battling and battling and fortunately for us we just came out on the better end today.”

Nix is ecstatic to win both of their last two games on the road against the Buccaneers and Jets.

“It was huge to go on the road, get two tough wins against two really good football teams, two tough defenses, two tough offenses,” Nix said. “You can’t say enough about our defense on this winning stretch. They’re going to continue to give us the ball back.”

Nix knows their offense needs to start scoring more points to match their defensive prowess in recent weeks.

“Now, we’ve got to find ways to score, more than just a few points, but that’s part of it. You find a way to win in this league, and that’s a big day. So, they kept them out of the end zone, and we found a way to get in the end zone one time, and that was the difference in the game.”

Chiefs

After the significant injury to WR Rashee Rice, the Chiefs could look toward first-round WR Xavier Worthy to handle an expanded role. Kansas City HC Andy Reid believes Worthy can handle more responsibility but mentioned they will look to move it around to different players.

“We’ll see how he does,” Reid said, via the team’s YouTube. “We’ve got guys here that have experience of playing in the game. It’s not that he’s the only one, doesn’t have to be the only one. We’ve got a good group of guys there that we can utilize, and we normally spread the ball around and that’s what we’ll continue to strive to do.”

Raiders

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, host Kay Adams intimated about Davante Adams being traded from the Raiders. Adams responded he’s only focused on what he can control.

“All I can control is this talk we’re having right here. And then after we’re done with this, all I can control is the next thing that I’m on to,” Adams said. “So, I’m going to get up in a minute and get a nice workout in and that’s all I can control.”

Adams said he hasn’t spoken to HC Antonio Pierce since the trade rumors emerged.

“I haven’t talked to him. So, yeah, I don’t really know what that was about,” Adams said. “Obviously … social media is a beast, so there’s a lot of people out there that saw it and are wondering what’s going on — people reaching out. And yeah, I haven’t spoken to him.”

Adams added he’s just keeping his head down and is just letting the situation play out.

“But it’s one of those situations where I keep my head down and keep doing my thing — let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that,” Adams said. “But I haven’t — there’s been no communication from anybody from the team since that became a thing. But, you know, it’s kind of just like the weekly, ‘What’s up with ‘Tae?’ kind of thing. There’s always some sort of drama. But at the end of the day, one-seven doesn’t create any of it. So, people can say what they want, but I’m just chilling, trying to be the model for not stirring the pot and just locking in and doing what I’ve got to do.”

Jordan Schultz reports the Raiders have received and made calls regarding a potential Adams trade on Tuesday.

Schultz’s sources characterized the trade calls as “routine check-ins.”