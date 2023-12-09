AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was complimentary of OG Quinn Meinerz and said he’s performing amongst the league’s best on the interior offensive line.

“He’s physical, and you notice it on some of these individual blocks inside,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “He plays with really good pad level. He’s strong. There are certain times when you need a yard, and you’re going to get a couple different fronts. He’s playing really well. He had his 25th birthday [in November]. I’m glad he’s on our team. To have a right guard with his strength and power — it’s important to him. He loves football. He’s in that weight room. He’s studying. It’s a good [offensive line] group.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo expects DB Mike Edwards to fill in for DB Bryan Cook and has the utmost confidence in him to perform.

“I think we’re really fortunate to have Mike Edwards because Michael will be the guy who will fill in there for Bryan (Cook),” Spagnuolo said, via Chiefs Wire. “Mike’s a cerebral guy who has picked up the defense really well. You guys see, he’s been rotated in there a little bit more. And that’s, that’s a compliment to him. So, hopefully, we don’t skip a beat from the standpoint of how we function with the chemistry, and we got kind of trust in Mike to do that.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams said he wants to see rookie QB Aidan O’Connell keep stacking good days together and continue to play within himself.

“I just want to see him play to the best of his abilities, and just trust himself, and do what he’s been doing, and do the things that [he was] when he had a real great rhythm in the preseason,” Adams said, via PFT. “Just kind of remind himself of what he can do and just keep building. It’s no pressure from any of us and we love him and we’re supporting him through every step of the way. I just want him to be him and be comfortable out there.”