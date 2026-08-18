AFC Notes: David Bailey, Will Campbell, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins G Jonah Saviinaea struggled in his transition from right guard to left guard in his first NFL season, but looked sharp in Miami’s first preseason game in both the pass and running game, including a big pancake block that HC Jeff Hafley replayed for the team.

“I’m proud of not only myself but us as a unit,” Savaiinaea said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “To be able to go out there and show in a game what I’ve been showing in practice was great. After that game, watching myself, I was like, ‘I never done that in college.”

Dolphins DT Kenneth Grant will not practice this week and is considered week-to-week per Hafley. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets LT Olu Fashanu said first-round DE David Bailey’s explosiveness off the line immediately stresses offensive tackles.

“He has a really quick get-off,” Fashanu said, via the team’s website. “He has no wasted movement with his first step, so he’s really closing ground quickly. I think that’s what makes him different.”

Bailey said he is aware of the expectations that come with being the No. 2 overall pick but is trying not to let them affect him.

“I wouldn’t say I feel pressure, but it’s in the back of your mind,” Bailey said. “You’re the No. 2 pick and there are high expectations from the fans and also from teammates and staff and everything. I try not to let that get to me.”

Bailey said he wants to bring more than pass-rushing ability to the Jets and believes part of his role as a young player is supplying energy.

“Obviously, they selected me for my pass rush ability,” Bailey said, “but also, man, I want to bring a lot of energy to the team. Being a younger guy, I feel like it’s my responsibility to bring a lot of juice.”

Patriots

Patriots LT Will Campbell has been adding more variety to his techniques in order to keep opposing pass rushers off balance.

“It’s a chess match between a tackle and an edge rusher. They have a plan, we have a plan, and it’s about who can disrupt the other’s plan. That’s just something I’m trying to do and I’ve still got a long way to go to be where I want to be,” Campbell said, via the team website. “It’s kind of like a pitcher. If you know the pitcher is going to throw a fastball every time, more than likely, you’re going to hit it. So, trying to keep people on their toes.” The Patriots signed G Greg Van Roten to a one-year, $3 million deal with play-time incentives that could max out at $4.5 million. (Ian Rapoport)