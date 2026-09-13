Patriots Expect A.J. Brown To Miss Six Weeks

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots expect WR A.J. Brown to miss six weeks with his high ankle sprain.

High ankle sprains typically have a four to six-week timeline for a return to play, but Brown’s injury was a little more severe. New England already placed him on injured reserve.

Assuming his recovery goes well, that would put Brown back on the field for the Patriots in Week 8.

Brown, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

From there, Philadelphia traded Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news becomes available.