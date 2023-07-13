AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook, Sauce Gardner, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Bills have remained interested in free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins but they won’t increase their offer.

Dolphins

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jeff Darlington of ESPN mentioned that the Dolphins may look to sign RB Dalvin Cook later this offseason for less money, while Cook continues to monitor his market.

later this offseason for less money, while Cook continues to monitor his market. Darlington adds that he expects either Giants RB Saquon Barkley or Raiders RB Josh Jacobs could receive a new long-term deal from their respective team by the July 17th deadline for players with franchise tags, which could effectively reset the running back market for Cook and other free agents.

or Raiders RB could receive a new long-term deal from their respective team by the July 17th deadline for players with franchise tags, which could effectively reset the running back market for Cook and other free agents. While Darlington believes Barkley could be the one to sign such a deal, he notes that none of the four players in a similar situation last season were able to reach agreements with their new teams by the deadline.

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner is hoping for success in his second NFL season and is looking to do everything he can in order to help his team win a Super Bowl.

“It was pretty cool, you know, like always,” Gardner said of his rookie season, via Jania Clowers of The Detroit News. “You always have something to work on. I got a lot of things I can work on that are going to get better coming into my second season. I had a pretty good year. I want to win a Super Bowl. I want to be the best teammate I can be. Not just my personal goals but I just want to be more team-oriented. I just want to be the best teammate I can be to help my team win.”