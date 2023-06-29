AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, DeVante Parker Contract, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ended up not sounding so crazy with his belief in QB Tua Tagovailoa last offseason, and he’s doubling down again heading into the 2023 season. Miami brings back Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, and RB Raheem Mostert and added third-round RB Devon Achane, all of whom run in the 4.3-range or faster in the 40. It’s a lot of speed for HC Mike McDaniel to play with.

“Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I’m sticking to my stance on that,” Hill said via Click2Houston.com’s Aaron Wilson. “So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he’s going to go crazy. He can have me and Waddle on one side, Devon and Raheem on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense.”

Patriots

When appearing on the Keyshawn, JWill & Max podcast, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio said there is “mutual interest” between the Patriots and free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“I believe so. There’s mutual interest. Bill likes him. Bill Belichick likes DeAndre Hopkins, likes his game, and DeAndre Hopkins likes the situation in New England, knows Bill O’Brien,” Paolantonio said. “It’s a perfect fit at a time when they need a wide receiver that can get separation. They need somebody like that.”

Paolantonio feels it’s important for Hopkins to quickly learn the Patriots’ culture if he comes to New England.

“When you go to New England, you’re going to the Navy Seals,” Paolantonio said. “You’re going to a different kind of culture. DeAndre Hopkins has to understand that when he goes there, he’s going to have to fit in. They’re going to make sure he fits in, but he’s going to have to fit in there with what they do.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes Patriots WR DeVante Parker can max out the full $33 million on his new three-year extension if he plays every game and hits every playing time and performance incentive, one of which includes All-Pro honors.

can max out the full $33 million on his new three-year extension if he plays every game and hits every playing time and performance incentive, one of which includes All-Pro honors. Parker was scheduled to make $5.7 million in base salary in 2023. Reiss says he has a chance to match that if he hits all of his per-game roster bonuses and can exceed it with incentives.

Both 2024 and 2025 have similar structures, per Reiss.