AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, DeVante Parker Contract, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ended up not sounding so crazy with his belief in QB Tua Tagovailoa last offseason, and he’s doubling down again heading into the 2023 season. Miami brings back Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, and RB Raheem Mostert and added third-round RB Devon Achane, all of whom run in the 4.3-range or faster in the 40. It’s a lot of speed for HC Mike McDaniel to play with.
“Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I’m sticking to my stance on that,” Hill said via Click2Houston.com’s Aaron Wilson. “So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he’s going to go crazy. He can have me and Waddle on one side, Devon and Raheem on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense.”
Jets
- Rich Cimini of ESPN expects second-year OT Max Mitchell to compete for the starting right tackle job after missing time last season due to a hereditary blood clotting condition. Cimini notes Mitchell has his medical condition under control.
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt says all indications right now are that the Jets are comfortable with QB Zach Wilson as the primary backup quarterback and will not sign a more experienced veteran.
- Rosenblatt is skeptical the Jets will invest a lot in another running back like Dalvin Cook unless they feel RB Breece Hall won’t be ready to start the season coming off a torn ACL. Even if he needs his workload managed, Rosenblatt points out the Jets have three other options to fill out the rotation right now.
- That said, Rosenblatt admits the Jets have question marks about all three — Michael Carter, fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda and Zonovan Knight. Carter and Knight have each flashed in their young careers but also battled inconsistency, and Abanikanda is a rookie. Rosenblatt mentions Knight isn’t even a lock to make the roster.
- Rosenblatt notes Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett has used a fullback at past stops which bodes well for FB Nick Bawden‘s chances of making the team, though the Jets could also elect to keep an extra tight end.
- Rosenblatt writes Jets WR Denzel Mims has an uphill battle to make the roster and could be either cut or traded during training camp. One of the team’s undrafted rookie receivers could take his place, especially if they play special teams.
- At this point, Rosenblatt thinks there’s a solid chance the Jets could sneak seventh-round TE Zack Kuntz onto the practice squad.
- Rosenblatt had a pretty easy time projecting 10 offensive linemen to make the roster, with OT Billy Turner and OL Wes Schweitzer rounding out the group ahead of OL Trystan Colon, OT Yodny Cajuste and OL Adam Pankey. He adds Jets GM Joe Douglas might consider keeping more than 10.
- With another 10 linemen likely making the roster on the defensive side of the ball, including six defensive ends, Rosenblatt puts just four linebackers on the final roster, with sixth-round LB Zaire Barnes edging out LBs Hamsah Nasirildeen and Chazz Surratt.
- Rosenblatt points out CB Brandin Echols‘ one-game suspension shouldn’t affect his roster status too much and might clear space for CB Bryce Hall to make the team.
- Rosenblatt gives the edge for the last safety spot to sixth-rounder Jarrick Bernard-Converse over Ashtyn Davis and UDFA S Trey Dean, though that could change during camp. He notes Davis’ $2.7 million salary due to the PPE will work against him unless he takes a pay cut or plays extraordinarily well.
Patriots
When appearing on the Keyshawn, JWill & Max podcast, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio said there is “mutual interest” between the Patriots and free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins.
“I believe so. There’s mutual interest. Bill likes him. Bill Belichick likes DeAndre Hopkins, likes his game, and DeAndre Hopkins likes the situation in New England, knows Bill O’Brien,” Paolantonio said. “It’s a perfect fit at a time when they need a wide receiver that can get separation. They need somebody like that.”
Paolantonio feels it’s important for Hopkins to quickly learn the Patriots’ culture if he comes to New England.
“When you go to New England, you’re going to the Navy Seals,” Paolantonio said. “You’re going to a different kind of culture. DeAndre Hopkins has to understand that when he goes there, he’s going to have to fit in. They’re going to make sure he fits in, but he’s going to have to fit in there with what they do.”
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes Patriots WR DeVante Parker can max out the full $33 million on his new three-year extension if he plays every game and hits every playing time and performance incentive, one of which includes All-Pro honors.
- Parker was scheduled to make $5.7 million in base salary in 2023. Reiss says he has a chance to match that if he hits all of his per-game roster bonuses and can exceed it with incentives.
- Both 2024 and 2025 have similar structures, per Reiss.
