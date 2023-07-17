AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Titans

Broncos

Broncos S Justin Simmons called QB Russell Wilson one of the hardest-working players he has ever seen and believes that Wilson has already helped him become both a better player and teammate.

“I know he’s one of the hardest workers if not the hardest worker I’ve ever been around and that I’ve seen, and his attention to detail and his preparation has already made me a better player, being his teammate,” Simmons told The SiriusXM Blitz with Bill Lekas & Kirk Morrison. “And so, I’m always going to put my full trust and confidence in him as my quarterback, and I can’t wait to see what that looks like heading into Year 2 with us.”

“He obviously has done it for a long time and it’s been super successful,” Simmons added. “And I think for me, always seeing him on the outside looking in, and now being on the inside, it’s a unique position to be in and I’m going to take full advantage of that.”

Chiefs

According to Jeremy Fowler, Chiefs HC Andy Reid DeAndre Hopkins during his free agency but was unable to provide him a competitive contract offer due to limited cap space and Kansas City still needing to get an extension done with DT Chris Jones. remained in contact with Titans WRduring his free agency but was unable to provide him a competitive contract offer due to limited cap space and Kansas City still needing to get an extension done with DT

Titans

Titans fifth-round TE Josh Whyle said that he is going to do what it takes to continue to stand out in Tennesee and thanked the staff for helping acclimate him so far this offseason.

“The staff has done a really good job just kind of slowing the game down, explaining things in detail,” Whyle said. “Just learning from the older guys — they’ve been here, they’ve done it, just trying to follow in their footsteps. There’s a lot of work to do, and I can really see that just from where I’m at now. I mentioned the details; that’s a big thing when you get to this level. Everybody’s good but it’s the technique, fundamentals, and details that really can separate you.”