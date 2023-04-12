AFC Notes: DeForest Buckner, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen on the team’s future at quarterback: “We’re focused on the draft, and we’re focused on the guys that are in the building at the moment.” (Joel A. Erickson)

on the team’s future at quarterback: “We’re focused on the draft, and we’re focused on the guys that are in the building at the moment.” (Joel A. Erickson) Steichen said LB Shaquille Leonard is “progressing well” but does not have a timetable for his full recovery. (George Bremer)

is “progressing well” but does not have a timetable for his full recovery. (George Bremer) Colts DT DeForest Buckner said he spoke to GM Chris Ballard about his future with the team this offseason: “There were never any talks about me being traded or released.” (Erickson)

said he spoke to GM about his future with the team this offseason: “There were never any talks about me being traded or released.” (Erickson) Buckner’s elbow injury last year was a torn UCL that did not require surgery. (Erickson)

Buckner noted that CB Stephon Gilmore requested a trade from the Colts: “That’s what he had to do for him and his family.” (Stephen Holder)

requested a trade from the Colts: “That’s what he had to do for him and his family.” (Stephen Holder) Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on future contract talks with the organization: “I think that happens naturally with performance. And it if doesn’t happen this year, no big deal…Those can get ugly. I just wanna play.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

According to Ryan Fowler, Florida LB Ventrell Miller has met with the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks. He has also had virtual meetings with the Giants and Ravens, as well as a scheduled visit with the Jaguars.

Texans

Regarding the Texans hosting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud for an official top-30 visit, HC DeMeco Ryans said they want “as thorough of an evaluation as possible” on the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It’s part of our process where we’re trying to do as thorough of an evaluation as possible with all these guys,” Ryans said, via John McClain. “It’s just one more chance for us to get more detailed on guys, to figure out as much information as we can to make sure we’re adding the right guys to our team.”

Ryans said top-30 visits allow them to ask prospects more questions.

“With the 30 visits — not only with the quarterbacks but with every position – (there are) guys we may have a few more questions on. It’s time for us to get them in our building, a chance for our coaches to interact with them, install offenses or defenses to see how sharp they are. I’ve been happy with the 30 visits. We had a lot of great young men in our building, so it’s been fun getting to know these guys throughout the process.”

Ryans wouldn’t elaborate on whether they will draft a quarterback.

“I won’t talk specifically about what we’re doing with our plans for the draft. We’ll evaluate. When it’s our time to pick, we’ll have to be ready to pick.”