AFC Notes: DeForest Buckner, John Metchie, Broncos, Colts, Texans

Broncos

Auburn EDGE Eku Leota has had virtual meetings with the Broncos and Cardinals, he is also scheduled for a top-30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner refuted trade rumors from earlier this offseason and thinks the account which posted the report was creating clickbait.

“There were never any talks about me being traded, being released or any of that,” Buckner said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “People like to make headlines, clickbait, and all that kind of stuff. … I just thought it was funny.”

Buckner spoke about CB Stephon Gilmore requesting a trade from Indianapolis and thinks the cornerback wanted to make the best decision for himself.

“Gilly is at a different point in his career than I am. He just finished up Year 11, and I’m going into Year 9, so you know, if I was in his position, maybe I would have considered the same thing,” Buckner said. “That’s the best decision that he made for him and his family, and I’m all for it.”

Buckner does not want to call the Colts a rebuilding project given he’s farther along in his career.

“I hate that word,” Buckner said. “My rookie year in San Francisco, we went 2-14, the coach got fired, we brought in Kyle (Shanahan) and the majority of the roster was gone. Brought in new guys, and it took a couple of years. … We were building a team, a culture and all of that, but I was a young player, so I was able to grind through those tough years. … As you get older, rebuild’s definitely not a word you want to hear.”

The Colts had a virtual meeting with Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan, per Aaron Wilson.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said second-year WR John Metchie is “doing fine” with his recovery from a torn ACL after missing all of last season and is confident he’ll play “at the right time.”

“Yeah, John is doing fine,” Ryans said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’ll see John get involved with our offseason program. And with John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

Ryans said Metchie has always provided great energy around the organization despite dealing with his knee injury.

“Outstanding young man off the field. Great energy. Always around,” Ryans said. “Every time I see him in the building, huge smile on his face. No matter what adversity he’s faced, he’s attacking it with a smile, with the right attitude. It just solidifies the type of person that he is and the type of people and the type of players that we want to add to our team.”

The Texans had a virtual meeting with Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan, per Aaron Wilson.

per Aaron Wilson. Houston also brought in TCU OL Steve Avila for a visit. (Wilson)