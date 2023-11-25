AFC Notes: Denzel Ward, Jaylen Warren, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) has been ruled out from Week 12, via Mary Kay Cabot.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh is impressed with TE’s Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar‘s development and is comfortable with both of them on the field.

“I have seen that,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “They develop, and they’ve been getting better really every day [in] every part of their game as tight ends – in-line blocking, perimeter blocking, pass game stuff. Charlie [Kolar] made the catch [on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals]. Isaiah [Likely] had numerous perimeter blocks that were outstanding. Charlie’s been doing a really good job with the in-line blocking the last month or so that he’s been out there doing it. [I] have full confidence in those guys. I know they’re going to go in there and get their shot and do a great job with it.”

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) called himself a “game-time decision” for Week 12 and is working towards being available, via Jeff Zrebiec.

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren said he’s been overjoyed to see RBs coach Eddie Faulkner inherit offensive coordinator duties: “I feel like grown man, watching his son grow up. Obviously, that’s not the role, but seeing him get promoted to that role, I know he’s happy, but I’m happy for him. I think that’s a good spot for him and I’m excited for him,” per Brooke Pryor.